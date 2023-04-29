Home » Subject who scammed through social networks with alleged sale of cell phones falls
Subject who scammed through social networks with alleged sale of cell phones falls

Subject who scammed through social networks with alleged sale of cell phones falls

This is Jonathan Saravia who is accused of having cheated with the alleged sale of cell phones through social networks, for this reason, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ordered his capture.

According to official information, the victim deposited the $165 for the device, but the defendant did not give it to him and stopped responding to messages.

During his capture and the procedure, 4 debit cards, 2 cell phones, a tablet, 3 USB sticks, 2 savings books and a savings account opening contract were seized.

