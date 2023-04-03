Home News Sudan.. Suspension of travel buses to the “East” until further notice
Sudan.. Suspension of travel buses to the “East” until further notice

Sudan.. Suspension of travel buses to the “East” until further notice

Sudani Net:

Surprisingly, the National Chamber of Federal Travel Buses decided to stop travel trips to the 3 states of eastern Sudan, Kassala, Gedaref, Port Sudan, until further notice.

The chamber’s treasurer, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, attributed in statements to Al-Hirak Al-Salisi newspaper issued on Saturday, the suspension of travel trips to the 3 states of eastern Sudan due to the arrival of a letter entitled from the Coordination of Eastern Sudan stating a complete closure of the east from today, Saturday, at four o’clock in the morning until four o’clock in the morning today. the next.

