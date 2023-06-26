Suleiman Dawood took the Rubik’s Cube to break the world record: Mother

The mother of 19-year-old Sulaiman Dawood, who was among the ill-fated passengers on a submarine tourist mission to see the wreck of the Titanic, has told how her son took his Rubik’s Cube with him to break the world record. Wanted to capture forever in the eye of the camera.

In an exclusive interview given to the British broadcaster BBC, Sulaiman’s mother, Christine Dawood, said that Sulaiman Dawood took his Rubik’s Cube with him because he wanted to break the world record and for that he applied to the Guinness World Records. and his father had brought a camera to capture the moment.

Two Pakistanis, Prince Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, were among five people aboard a tourist submarine that visited the wreck of the Titanic off Canada’s southeastern maritime border.

The three others were Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old CEO of Oceangate and owner of Titon, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henri Nargiolet, 77, a former French navy diver.

The Titanic submarine was owned by a company called Oceangate, which organized expeditions to show the wreck of the Titanic to interested parties. On June 22, the destruction of the submarine and the death of those on board were announced.

Speaking to the BBC, Christine also revealed how she had planned to visit the Titanic wreck with her husband, but the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sulaiman Dawood’s wife giving an interview to BBC (Video screen grab/BBC)

According to Christine: ‘Then I stepped back and made room for Solomon, because he really wanted to go.’

Christine Daoud said that Solomon loved the Rubik’s Cube so much that he took it with him everywhere and would astonish onlookers by solving the puzzle in 12 seconds.

According to Christine, Solomon said: ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3700 meters under the sea in the Titanic.’

Sulaiman studied at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, UK.

Christine Daoud said she and her 17-year-old daughter Alina were on board the Polar Prince when her husband and sons boarded the Titan submarine on Father’s Day on June 18. The Polar Prince is an aid ship.

She said: ‘I was really happy for them because they’ve both wanted to do this for a long time.’

Christine Daoud said that her husband was an adventurous person who wanted to know about the world around him.

‘They were excited like children.’

This photo collection, created on June 21, 2023, shows tourists visiting the wreck of the Titanic, including Hamish Harding, Prince Dawood and Solomon Dawood, Stockton Rush and Paul Henry (AFP)

Christine Daoud also shared the moments when 96 hours passed and hope began to wane.

She said she and her daughter will try to learn the Rubik’s Cube in Solomon’s honor, and that she plans to continue her husband’s work.

Prince Dawood was one of the richest men in Pakistan, owning a fertilizer company called Engro and according to Britain’s People magazine, he was also a personal friend of the British King Charles. Prince David was also a board member of Prince’s Trust International, King Charles’ international charity, and was actively involved in social work.