Like every weekend today, Sunday 5 March 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58 – 146) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channels 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with guide Alessandra De Stefano. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 10:20 – RAIDUE HD:

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super G 2023 World Championships (live)

then Kvitfjell [Norvegia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca

In studio: Sabrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

ore 16:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: Sunday Dribbling (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

ore 17:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Athletics – European Indoor Championships 2023: Final 3rd Day (live)

in Istanbul [Turchia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli

Interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

ore 19:05 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: 90th Minute (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Marco Lollobrigida – Guests: MArco Tardelli and Daniele Adani

ore 22:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – La Domenica Sportiva (live)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Alberto Remedy – In studio: Claudio Marchisio, Carolina Morace, Lia Capizzi and Anna Quiles

TODAY ON RAISPORT (SATELLITE, DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL, TIVUSAT)

Rai Sport HD schedule for Sunday 5 March 2023

06:00 Snowboarding: Camp. World Championships 2023 Cross Team (rerun)

and Bakuriani [Georgia]

commentary: Silvano Ploner

and Bakuriani [Georgia] commentary: Silvano Ploner ore 06:40 Freestyle: 2023 Big Air World Championships (live)

and Bakuriani [Georgia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Federico De Albertis

and Bakuriani [Georgia] commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Federico De Albertis ore 07:55 Athletics – European Indoor Championships 2023: Morning Session 4th Day (live)

in Istanbul [Turchia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli

Interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

in Istanbul [Turchia] commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli Interviews: Elizabeth Caporale ore 11:40 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super G 2023 World Championships (live)

then Kvitfjell [Norvegia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca

In studio: Sabrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

then Kvitfjell [Norvegia] commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca In studio: Sabrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 12:00 Cross Country Skiing: World Championships 2023 50 km Men – Mass Start techn. Classical (direct)

Yes, Planica [Slovenia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna

Yes, Planica [Slovenia] commentary: Franco Bragagna 3.00 pm Women’s Cycling: Strade Bianche 2023 (repeat)

from Siena

commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi

Motocronaca: Stephen Rized

from Siena commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi Motocronaca: Stephen Rized ore 15:40 Rugby Peroni Top 10 13th Day: Emilia – Colorno (live)

from Reggio Emilia

commentary: Armando Palanza

from Reggio Emilia commentary: Armando Palanza ore 17:50 Water Polo: Women’s Italian Cup Final L’Ekipe Orizzonte vs Plebiscito Padova (live)

from Ostia [Roma]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

Poolside and interviews: tripiscian frame

from Ostia [Roma] commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione Poolside and interviews: tripiscian frame 19:30 Cycling: Paris – Nice 2023 1st stage La Verrière – La Verrière (postponed)

from La Verriere [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

from La Verriere [Francia] commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli ore 20:25 Women’s Volleyball: Camp. Italian 2022/23 21st matchday Milan vs Conegliano (live)

from Milan

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

from Milan commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani 11.00 pm Alpine skiing: World Cup – Men’s downhill (delayed)

from Aspen [Stati Uniti]

commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati

from Aspen [Stati Uniti] commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati 00:30 Snowboard : Big Air World Championships (deferred)

and Bakuriani [Georgia]

commentary: Silvano Ploner

and Bakuriani [Georgia] commentary: Silvano Ploner 01.55 am Nordic Combined: World Championships 2023 Jumping HS 138 + Men’s 10 km Cross-Country (deferred 4/3)

Yes, Planica [Slovenia]

commentary: Nicholas San Giorgio

Yes, Planica [Slovenia] commentary: Nicholas San Giorgio 04:30 am Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s World Championships 50 km – Techn. Mass Start Classical (Replica)

Yes, Planica [Slovenia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel

ore 06:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Freestyle: 2023 Big Air World Championships (live)

and Bakuriani [Georgia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Federico De Albertis

and Bakuriani [Georgia] commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Federico De Albertis ore 08:00 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)

Athletics – European Indoor Championships 2023: Morning Session 4th Day (live)

in Istanbul [Turchia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli

Interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

in Istanbul [Turchia] commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli Interviews: Elizabeth Caporale ore 12:45 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Speed ​​Skating: World Championships 2023 Day 4 (live)

da Heerenveen [Olanda]

commentary: Maurizio Fanelli and Matteo Anesi

da Heerenveen [Olanda] commentary: Maurizio Fanelli and Matteo Anesi ore 17:55 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)

Alpine Skiing: World Cup – Men’s Downhill (direct)

from Aspen [Stati Uniti]

commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati

from Aspen [Stati Uniti] commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati ore 17:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Volleyball: Men’s Italian Championship – 21st day: Padua – Trento (live)

from Padua

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

“Domenica Sport” of March 5 on Rai Radio 1 is conducted by Guido Ardone. Opening at 12.30 and immediately line up for the Serie A match, Spezia-Verona, with radio commentary by Cristiano Piccinelli and Alberto Viazzi. At 14.50 All football minute by minute conducted by Filippo Corsini. One Serie A match (Sampdoria-Salernitana) and six Serie B matches scheduled: Ascoli-Bari; Brescia-Cagliari; Frosinone-Venice; Spal-Cittadella; Suditrol-Perugia; Ternana-Benevento. At 4.00 pm Formula 1 takes over with the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix (Manuel Codignoni). At 18, the kick-off of the Serie A match, Inter-Lecce. At the same time volleyball with Modena-Monza (Manuela Collazzo) and the Ski World Cup from Aspen with the men’s Super-G (Emilio Mancuso). At 20 the microphone passes to Giacomo Prioreschi and immediately line to Massimo Barchiesi for the commentary of the basketball match between Virtus Bologna and Tortona. The match at 20.45, Roma-Juventus is told by Francesco Repice and Iacopo Barlotti. In closing, until the end at 11.30 pm, the columnists Beppe Dossena and Filippo Grassia answer the messages and phone calls from listeners.

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs