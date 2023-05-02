Home » Swans’ nest at risk due to flooding, VVF – Piedmont intervene
Swans' nest at risk due to flooding, VVF – Piedmont intervene

Swans’ nest at risk due to flooding, VVF – Piedmont intervene

In Verbania. Secured 6 eggs close to hatching

(ANSA) – VERBANIA, 01 MAY – The firefighters have secured a nest of a pair of mute swans that risked being overwhelmed by the flood of a stream. It happened in Verbania. The intervention was carried out in the San Giovanni torrent, swollen after the abundant rains of the last two days. The nest, which contained six eggs about to hatch, was about to be dragged into Lake Maggiore.

The firefighters activated after a report from the provincial police. The nest has been moved higher up and the brood will be able to continue unimpeded. (HANDLE).

