Take off your shoes at home, yes or no? What are the pros and cons — idealista/news

Take off your shoes in the house it is a personal choice, but often debated. Talking about the subject, there are two types of people: those who do not accept anyone entering the house with anyone type of footwear and they leave everything on the door and then there are those who don’t really consider the problem, entering the house with their shoes on without even thinking about it. In today’s article, we’ll show you the pros and cons so you can decide for yourself.

Why take off your shoes at home?

If you think about it, our shoes tread on any ground, from bathroom floors, to sidewalks, to busy streets. Footwear, therefore, can bring a lot of dirt, dust, germs and bacteria into the home. This can increase the risk of disease and allergiesespecially in homes with young children, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems.

The most common types of impurities that shoes can bring into your home include:

Earth and sand: walking in areas with dirt, sand can cause these particles to accumulate on the surfaces shoe soles and be brought home.

walking in areas with dirt, sand can cause these particles to accumulate on the surfaces and be brought home. Animal remains: faeces and other animal waste in outdoor areas, such as parks and gardens, can stick to your shoes and end up in your home.

faeces and other animal waste in outdoor areas, such as parks and gardens, can stick to your shoes and end up in your home. Chemical substances: it is true that some areas, such as garages and gas stations, may contain toxic or dangerous chemicals, such as gasoline or pesticides.

it is true that some areas, such as garages and gas stations, may contain toxic or dangerous chemicals, such as gasoline or pesticides. Germs and bacteria : the shoes they can contain germs and bacteria that can cause infections such as E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus and many others.

: they can contain germs and bacteria that can cause infections such as E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus and many others. Allergens: some people can be allergic to pollendust mites or other allergens that can adhere to shoes and be brought into the house.

Another reason not to wear shoes indoors is that shoes can damage floors and carpets, especially if they have high heels or hard soles. This can cause wear and shorten the life of the material.

In the end, take off your shoes before entering the house it can also be a cultural issue, it is considered rude or inappropriate to wear shoes inside the home, being seen as disrespectful to other family members or visitors.