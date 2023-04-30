Take off your shoes at home, yes or no? What are the pros and cons — idealista/news

Take off your shoes in the house it is a personal choice, but often debated. Talking about the subject, there are two types of people: those who do not accept anyone entering the house with anyone type of footwear and they leave everything on the door and then there are those who don’t really consider the problem, entering the house with their shoes on without even thinking about it. In today’s article, we’ll show you the pros and cons so you can decide for yourself.
Why take off your shoes at home?
If you think about it, our shoes tread on any ground, from bathroom floors, to sidewalks, to busy streets. Footwear, therefore, can bring a lot of dirt, dust, germs and bacteria into the home. This can increase the risk of disease and allergiesespecially in homes with young children, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems.
The most common types of impurities that shoes can bring into your home include:
- Earth and sand: walking in areas with dirt, sand can cause these particles to accumulate on the surfaces shoe soles and be brought home.
- Animal remains: faeces and other animal waste in outdoor areas, such as parks and gardens, can stick to your shoes and end up in your home.
- Chemical substances: it is true that some areas, such as garages and gas stations, may contain toxic or dangerous chemicals, such as gasoline or pesticides.
- Germs and bacteria: the shoes they can contain germs and bacteria that can cause infections such as E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus and many others.
- Allergens: some people can be allergic to pollendust mites or other allergens that can adhere to shoes and be brought into the house.
Another reason not to wear shoes indoors is that shoes can damage floors and carpets, especially if they have high heels or hard soles. This can cause wear and shorten the life of the material.
In the end, take off your shoes before entering the house it can also be a cultural issue, it is considered rude or inappropriate to wear shoes inside the home, being seen as disrespectful to other family members or visitors.
Can we walk in shoes at home?
Wear the shoes indoors is a very personal choice and can depend on many factors such as culture, habits, comfort and hygiene. However, walking in shoes indoors it can have some advantages over protecting your feet from sharp or pointed objects that may be on the floor, such as nails, shards of glass or small toys.
Another problem that is seen as an obstacle to the adoption of the problem of do not wear shoes at home it has to do with welcoming guests, as it may not be interpreted very well to ask guests to take off their shoes, especially in European cultures.
Shoes in the house and Feng Shui
In the Feng Shuiit is believed that shoes can affect theenergy of a space, both positively and negatively. According to this practice, shoes can bring negative energy from the street into the house, and this can affect the energy of your home. Therefore, it is recommended to take off your shoes when entering your home to maintain the positive energy of your home.
Also, if possible, avoid to store shoes at the entrance of the house, as this can prevent the entry of positive energy. It is best to store your shoes in a closet or other suitable place.
Another important Feng Shui tip is to keep the clean and organized shoes . Cluttered shoes can contribute to the clutter and clutter of a space. It’s important to keep your shoes clean and organized to avoid accumulating negative energy.