On September 16, Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a symposium for the secretaries of the municipal Party committees of districted cities. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, and fully implement the Party Central Committee’s “epidemic prevention, economic It is necessary to stabilize and develop safely” and the deployment of the provincial party committee’s work conference, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the service and build a new development pattern, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, Coordinate development and safety, with the ability to take the lead and dare to do good, anchor the annual goal and strive for the best results, take up a new mission, write a new chapter, forge ahead in a new journey and make contributions to a new era, and serve the party’s 20th anniversary. Great victory held to create a good atmosphere. Deng Xiuming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the secretaries of the municipal committees of the districts and cities focused on studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, focusing on implementing the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee, focusing on measures, effectiveness, shortcomings, and plans. Wu Zhenglong listened carefully to everyone’s speech, interjected from time to time, and commented one by one. He said that the achievements made this year have not come easily. All districts and cities have conscientiously implemented the major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the work conference of the Provincial Party Committee. The security foundation has been consolidated. The knives are sharpened on the stone, and the people are trained on the matter. In the big test of the war, the ability of leading cadres at all levels to coordinate epidemic prevention and control, economic and social development, and overall development and safety has been continuously improved, providing strong support for the province’s “brave leadership”. Just now, we will carefully study the opinions and suggestions put forward by you and actively promote solutions.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. Greeting the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th Party Congress are the main lines of this year’s work. All departments at all levels should further unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for key leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, and deeply understand the important ideas, important viewpoints, major judgments, and major measures contained in them, and more profoundly. Understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, and closely follow President Xi Jinping. The secretary takes a new road to take the exam, resolutely takes up the glorious mission of “striving to be an example, strives to be a model, and walks in the forefront”, strives to write a new chapter of “strong, prosperous, beautiful and high” new Jiangsu modernization, and welcomes the party’s 20th anniversary with practical actions. Great victory held.

After in-depth analysis of the current situation and tasks in epidemic prevention and control, economic operation, improvement of people’s livelihood, and risk prevention and resolution, Wu Zhenglong pointed out that it is necessary to deeply understand the complexity, arduousness and repetition of epidemic prevention and control, and insist on putting people first and life first. Above all, with a high sense of political responsibility, we will do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and make greater efforts to prevent, early detect, and deal with quickly, and stick to the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. It is necessary to take the responsibility of “bravely leading the way” to promote the stable recovery of the economy, carefully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, the State Council, the provincial party committee and the provincial government on stabilizing growth, earnestly do a good job of scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, continue to release consumption potential, Actively expand effective investment, focus on stabilizing foreign investment and foreign trade, improving the stability and competitiveness of industrial and supply chains, and creating a first-class business environment. best result. It is necessary to firmly establish the people-centered development concept, protect and improve people’s livelihood with profound people’s feelings, and do a solid job of stabilizing employment, prices, income, education, health, housing, “one old and one young” and other work, and strive to solve the problem. The masses are anxious and worried about problems, ensure the basic life of the people in need, firmly establish the idea of ​​”living a tight life”, steadily promote common prosperity, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of happiness, happiness and security. It is necessary to adhere to bottom-line thinking, enhance the awareness of urgency, fully implement the overall national security concept, and resolutely prevent and resolve political and ideological security, economic and financial security, government debt, food and energy security, production safety and social stability with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” Actively investigate, comprehensively, and continuously investigate potential risks in various fields, conduct accurate demining and bomb disposal, deepen both symptoms and root causes, ensure early disposal, eliminate small, and resolve at the grassroots level, reduce stock, curb growth, and strictly prevent the occurrence of “blackmail”. Swan” and “Grey Rhino” events.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that leading cadres at all levels must keep in mind the “two big picture”, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, always take the benefit of the people as the greatest political achievement, perform their duties with the spirit of daring to do good and the ability to perform their duties, adhere to the comprehensive Strictly governing the party is always on the road, insisting that self-revolution is always on the road, carry forward the fighting spirit, practice the original mission, always stand with the people, want to be together, and work together, and resolutely ensure that the epidemic must be prevented and the economy must be To stabilize and develop safely, maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and a clean political environment, and make greater contributions to the overall development of the country.

Du Xiaogang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made a report at the meeting. He said that since the work conference of the provincial party committee, Wuxi has fully promoted the decision-making of the provincial party committee to take root, and has done its best to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. Wuxi will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu work, and carefully implement the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”. The symposium of municipal Party secretaries of districts and municipalities and the arrangement of Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, cherished trust, fully grasped the tasks, and maintained the density of operation and scheduling around the requirement of “anchoring the main goals and tasks of the year without swaying, and actually achieving excellent results”. , the depth of special class service, the strength of supervision and assistance, so that the market has confidence, the project has a sense of reality, and the industry has vitality, and it is the leading role in maintaining a stable and healthy economic environment. Coordinate efforts to prevent and resolve risks in various fields such as epidemic prevention and control, safety production, and social stability, and play a leading role in maintaining a social environment of national security and public security; centering on the requirement of “persistently correcting the ‘four winds’ and creating new winds”, strengthen political construction and forge strong Team, continue to be upright and disciplined, play a leading role in maintaining a clean and upright political environment, shoulder heavy responsibilities, work hard to take up new missions, bravely move forward to write a new chapter, and show greater responsibility in the overall development of the province. Action to meet the party’s 20 victory convening.

Lu Zhijian, member of the Standing Committee of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, attended the meeting in Nanjing. (Huang Wei, Gao Meimei)