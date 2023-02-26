On February 25, the 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season kicked off in Sanxia Plaza, Shapingba District. 455 companies in Sichuan and Chongqing provided more than 100 job types, bringing more than 13,000 recruitment jobs.

It is reported that the 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season is guided by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, hosted by the Chongqing Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, the Sichuan Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, and the Chongqing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. It will continue from now until May this year.

In August last year, the trade unions of Sichuan and Chongqing started the first round of employment service cooperation, and launched a series of employment service activities in Suining City, Sichuan Province, “Sichuan-Chongqing Sending Jobs, Double Circles Have Me”, and achieved fruitful results. This year, the trade unions of the two places and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions will continue to work together to promote employment. With the theme of “spring breeze sends jobs to promote development, industry creates a better new life” as the theme, the 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season will be launched.

The activities are divided into offline and online. Offline, the 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season and Three Gorges Square Job Fair will be held in Shapingba District on February 25. After early publicity and extensive collection, the 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season invited 455 labor companies in Sichuan and Chongqing, of which 80 labor companies participated in the on-site recruitment activities, providing more than 13,000 jobs, involving cultural media, electronic technology , machinery manufacturing, tourism, real estate, service and other industries.

The reporter saw at the scene that in addition to the recruitment booth, skills demonstrations such as flower arrangement, embroidery, and pastry were also carried out on the spot, and a special area for employee rights protection was opened, professional legal consultation was provided, and on-site publicity and Q&A were conducted on policies such as trade union membership and employee mutual assistance and protection.

It is reported that the All-China Federation of Trade Unions will also hold a trade union employment service forum in Chongqing in March this year, inviting experts from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, experts and scholars from universities, representatives from enterprises, representatives from employment service agencies, etc., to discuss the current employment situation and how to choose a job correctly. and related employment policies, and carry out employment guidance. During the event, the trade unions of the two places will cooperate with the human resources and social security departments to dig out employment information in Sichuan and Chongqing, select high-quality jobs, and carry out 40 “live broadcasting” activities to realize the sharing of resources in Sichuan and Chongqing and expand the coverage of employment services.