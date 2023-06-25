The admission notices of many colleges and universities have been “new”. What amazes you? _Freshman_Text_Coating

Original title: The admission notices of many colleges and universities have been “updated”. What amazes you?

On June 23, many places announced the 2023 college entrance examination scores one after another. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that the 2023 undergraduate admission notices of Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Harbin Institute of Technology and other universities have also been unveiled.

The latest version of the admission notice of some colleges and universities has been “refurbished” again.

Fudan University

With the “resurrection” Kaihua paper as the carrier

According to news from Fudan University on June 23, Fudan University’s undergraduate admission notice has been unveiled. For the first time, the admission notice is based on the Kaihua paper of the “resurrection” of Fudan’s scientific and technological achievements, and invites famous teachers, teachers and students to write the text of the notice together.

The overall color of the cover of the notice is Fudan blue, which symbolizes the hope and vitality of the new students. The back cover is Fudan University’s school motto “Learning and earnestness, questioning and deep thinking”, which represents the expectation and sustenance of the new students.

The overall design of the new version of the notice adopts a classical style. The text of the notice is elegantly written in small letters by Gao Xiang, a professor at the School of Public Health of Fudan University and the lecturer of the core course “Chinese Calligraphy Art” of Fudan University. Carved by Xu Gufu, an expert and famous seal carver of birds and insects, the Fudan real-life prints printed on the inner page of the notice were created by Ni Jianming, a distinguished expert of Fudan University and a famous printmaker…

It is worth mentioning that the text of the new admission notice is written on Xinkaihua paper. Kaihua paper was born in Kaihua County, Zhejiang Province. It is delicate and white, and tough in thinness. It is known as the jewel in the crown of traditional Chinese handmade paper. Kaihua papermaking technology began in the Ming Dynasty and flourished in the Qing Dynasty. Many valuable books in the early Qing Dynasty were printed on Kaihua paper. After the mid-Qing Dynasty, due to frequent wars, “the paper troughs were ruined, and the craftsmen went into exile”, and the core raw material, weed flower, gradually dried up, and the craftsmanship was lost. At the end of 2017, through the joint exploration of polymer materials, chemistry, biology, classical literature, cultural museums and other disciplines, the research team of Fudan University successfully “resurrected” the long-lost Kaihua paper craft. The resurrected Xinkaihua paper is light, flexible, and white as jade. Its physical and chemical indicators are close to the level of ancient paper. The paper’s preservation life can reach more than a thousand years. It is not only suitable for ancient book restoration, calligraphy and painting creation, but also can be used for printing.

In addition, this year, the Undergraduate Admissions Office also specially invited teachers and students to hand-write the notification letter information to send good wishes to the freshmen who have never met. At present, more than 3,000 notices have been printed. After the admission results are released, the names and professional information of the freshmen in the text will be written by the students of Fudan University Painting and Calligraphy Association.

Renmin University of China

Three-dimensional box-style design

On June 23, Renmin University of China’s 2023 new version of the subject admission notice was released. The new version of the admission notice adopts a three-dimensional box design, which consists of three parts: the outer envelope, the main box body and the inner material.

The “unique” logo on the cover is centered and hollowed out; a picture scroll of school history is spread around the inside and outside of the box; the letter box includes an embossed bronzing admission notice, an entrance ceremony for freshmen, and a set of Lide Shuren·Pioneer IP image.

Zhang Donggang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Renmin University of China, said that this year’s new version of the subject admission notice tells the story of school history in a way that contemporary college students like to hear and see, tells the story of the party’s founding of Renmin University, and further enhances the sense of ritual of the admission notice itself. This moment of adulthood becomes a melting pot of beliefs, changing the admission notice from flat to three-dimensional, from receiving to passing on, and making it the first lesson of educating people in the true sense.

Sun Yat-sen University

Contains puer tea and small bricks

A few days ago, Sun Yat-sen University’s 2023 undergraduate admission notice was unveiled. The notice set is in the red color of the title of the gold list champion, and the rectangular gift box is in the red brick style.

The five seal characters of “Admission Notice” on the cover of the notice were written by Mr. Chen Weizhan, a professor of paleography at Sun Yat-sen University, and have been in use since 2011.

In recent years, Sun Yat-sen University has implemented targeted assistance to Fengqing, Yunnan. Along with the notice, Sun Yat-sen University has designated to help Pu’er tea cakes in Fengqing County, Yunnan Province. This year, the shape of the tea cakes has changed from the round shape of last year to the shape of rectangular bricks. This year, there is also a new characteristic collective creation element – the small brick of the year puzzle. More than 8,000 freshmen will randomly get a piece of different colors and years, and each person’s puzzle brick is a unique piece. After entering CUHK in September, freshmen can bring their own small bricks to the South Campus, stick them on the display rack of the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and jointly create a panoramic view of Huaishi Hall with more than 8,000 students.

Harbin Institute of Technology

Send out the same type of coating on Mars

Recently, the admission notice of Harbin Institute of Technology appeared. The admission letter has the theme of “inheritance”, and every student who receives the admission letter will get a “super coating” that can go to Mars. This is the “HIT” bookmark produced by the Space Surface Chemical Engineering and Protection Technology Research Center of Harbin Institute of Technology. The surface of the bookmark has a special coating that integrates radiation resistance, low volatility, and high and low temperature resistance. It can avoid problems such as color degradation and coating peeling off in the extreme environment of deep space. This technology has been successfully applied to the five-star red flag displayed by the “Tianwen-1” Mars rover and the mascot patterns of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics carried on the landing platform.

Nankai University

Contains lotus seeds from the hometown of Premier Zhou

According to the official WeChat of Nankai University, on June 22, Nankai University “spoiled” the format of the 2023 admission notice.

The background color of the admission notice is green lotus purple, and one of 4 heart-shaped badge blind boxes with the theme of "sun", "moon", "mountain" and "sea" will be sent out randomly. There is a small purse in the notice. Inside are two lotus seeds from Huai'an, the hometown of Premier Zhou Enlai.

