the alarm raised by the Postal Police

With a single text message, users risk compromising their bank account: the Postal Police explained how it is possible to intervene.

Published on August 3, 2023

Yet another scam is circulating on the net. This time it is mainly about smartphones – scammers, thanks to a text message, they are able to access personal bank details. The alert comes from the Postal Police which, through a statement, explained how it is possible to prevent this from happening, also providing valuable advice.

Scams, the alarm launched by the postal police: “Phishing wave underway”

The postal police continued in the note stating that the SMS that many users they might receive would be tied to a well-known mobile phone provider: from there the user is induced to fill in his personal data in a special link “which redirects him to a clone site” and through this type of operation “the data will be provided to the fraudster who will subsequently use them fraudulently”.

What to do to prevent scam

The Postal Police, in the note, he called on citizens to pay close attention and more specifically to never click on the links present on this type of message, but rather directly on the authorized platforms. At the same time, users were advised to “never enter personal and banking data, especially if you are redirected to a site after clicking on a link contained in a message received”.

