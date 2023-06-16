Home » The Algerian President in Moscow.. What is the importance of that visit? Al-Ghad channel
The Algerian President in Moscow.. What is the importance of that visit? Al-Ghad channel

The Algerian President in Moscow.. What is the importance of that visit? Al-Ghad channel

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed a number of bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries after their talks in Moscow.

The agreements signed during Tebboune’s visit to Moscow included several areas such as agriculture, trade and culture.

After the signing, Putin affirmed that these agreements would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two sides, stressing that Algeria is a pivotal partner for Russia in Africa and the world.

For his part, Tebboune described the talks with his Russian counterpart as fruitful, frank and sincere. He also affirmed Algeria’s desire to accelerate the process of joining the BRICS group, stressing that international developments do not affect relations between the two countries.

In this context, the writer and researcher in international relations, Mohamed Si Bashir, said that President Tebboune’s visit to Moscow was viewed in several contexts, the first of which was that it came after visiting Italy and Portugal to confirm Algeria’s support for Europe by supplying it with gas after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He added that the European embargo on Russian gas made Algeria a major partner for Europe.

He stressed that this visit is vital and important at the political, economic or strategic level as well, pointing out that the agreements concluded during the visit indicate that Algeria wants Russia to support its request to join the BRICS, and that the partnership is far and great.

He stressed that the visit confirms that Algeria is balanced in its relations and options with its partners in the east and west.

