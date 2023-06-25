The best of music this week

J Balvin arrives “High”

Global superstar J Balvin returns to kick off the summer season with his new song “En Alta” in collaboration with the great and successful Quevedo, Omar Courtz and YOVNGCHIMI, produced by Hear This Music. Debuting the song LIVE, J Balvin and her collaborators will connect virtually with the captains of the KINGZ LEAGUE teams on Twitch TV on June 22.

“En Alta” is the latest stellar song that sets the tone for an action-packed summer. After making his long-awaited return to social media, where he gave a little taste of his return to the public sphere, J Balvin has a lot of new music on the way.

“En Alta” is now available on all streaming platforms.

“En Alta” features some of the most prolific names in Latin music including Quevedo, Omar Courtz and YOVNGCHIMI, and is produced by Hear This Music. J Balvin joins Spanish sensation Quevedo and two of Puerto Rico’s hottest stars, Omar Courtz and YOVNGCHIMI, on this summer beat.

Landed by J Balvin, “En Alta” is an electronic and trap fusion about good people, positive vibes, and living life to the fullest. The four artists work hand in hand with the production of Hear This Music to evoke a sense of pleasure and happiness.

This summer is action-packed for the Colombia native. Earlier this week, J Balvin was spotted at the illustrious Louis Vuitton fashion show alongside music icon Pharell Williams during Paris Fashion Week, and this weekend he will perform before a sold-out crowd at Solydays in Paris, France, on June 24.

Balvin will be touring Europe, Australia and Asia offering a new live show throughout the summer.

J Balvin is not only one of the best-selling artists of all time, he is also a brilliant entrepreneur, a passionate advocate for mental health, and a critically acclaimed musical genius who has helped bring Latin music to the world stage.

Anitta to the rhythm of “Funk rave”

The international superstar who has broken popularity records, today releases a new single titled “Funk Rave”. It is her first release under her new contract with Republic Records in association with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

On the song, Anitta commented, “All the music I’ve been making for the last year is music I’m very proud of. It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international: I made sure it resonated with me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and grew up doing. It’s my home. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and starting with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

The theme shows the iconic artist connecting intimately with her roots. This time, she leans towards Brazilian funk, updating a classic style for the new generation.

From the start, he quips, “Look what you can’t have, you boss bitch,” before delivering a dancefloor-beat chorus.

Anitta performed “Funk Rave” earlier this month during the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final held in Istanbul, Turkey.

His performance caused the frenzy of the fans, who clamored for the official arrival of the song. The singer has responded to the lawsuit with what is shaping up to be a global anthem.

Adriel Favela: Ungrateful love

The singer, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, who continues to show his different artistic facets, today presents “Ingrato amor”, a song that will be part of the Deluxe version of his first production with Mariachi “Sólo muere si se olvida”.

This heartbreak song was written by: Adrian Salazar, César Iván Gámez, David Valenzuela and Javier Salazar, recorded at Sonic Ranch under the vocal direction of Kiko Cibrian and a great team of collaborators who support this facet of the artist who has no limits when it comes to creating music and experimenting.

The release of this single comes with a video recorded in Bacobampo, Sonora, the place where the singer grew up, and whose scenes accompany the lyrics and interpretation of this song, which is an outlet to try to close the cycle of intense love, which hurts and It does not allow you to turn the page and continue.

Currently, Adriel Favela is rapidly climbing positions on the radio in Mexico and the United States with the songs “Buscando el olvido” and “Sólo muere si se olvida” respectively and starting an intense promotional tour through Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Bogota and Miami.

