Herbert Esmahan announces his candidacy as deputy for San Salvador for the inmates of Nuevas Ideas

The renowned Salvadoran, Herbert Esmahan, announced on the night of this Saturday, June 24, his candidacy as deputy for the internal elections of the Nuevas Ideas party.

“I am happy to announce that I am going to run as a pre-candidate for deputy for the department of San Salvador in the next internal elections of Nuevas Ideas,” explained Esmahan.

He shared the news during his participation in Felipe Ray Tyson’s talk show, where he also expressed his rapprochement with some communities in San Salvador, to whom he has provided support in different needs.

