The cartoonist Graziano Origa dies in the sea of ​​Quartu – Sardinia

The cartoonist Graziano Origa dies in the sea of ​​Quartu – Sardinia

Waiting for the autopsy. She was 71 years old, lived in Dolianova

The body recovered during the night at Poetto di Quartu, in Margine Rosso, belongs to the cartoonist Graziano Origa. The cause of death has not yet been clarified. The prosecutor has ordered the autopsy for tomorrow.

Graziano Origa, 71, had lived for some time in Dolianova, a center about 15 kilometers from Cagliari, even though he was a resident of Malo, in the province of Vicenza. The body was discovered shortly after midnight by a passerby, who raised the alarm.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Quartu Sant’Elena arrived on the spot and immediately after the Port Authority. It was precisely the Coast Guard personnel who recovered the body which was then transferred to the cemetery of San Michele, where necropsy tests will be carried out to clarify the causes of death. The external examination conducted by the coroner revealed no signs of violence. The 71-year-old may have fallen ill and fallen into the sea, even the hypothesis of a voluntary gesture is not excluded. Graziano Origa was well known in the world of Italian comics.

He had been director of the underground magazine Gong in the seventies and had opened the “Studio Origa” with a group of aspiring cartoonists, today designers of magazines such as Dylan Dog and Tex. He is the creator of the Fumetti d’Italia magazine and of the Videomax character.

