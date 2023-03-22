Home News The Central Office of the Communist Party of China issued a heavy document and a political storm may be coming | Chinese Communist Party | Xi Jinping | Mao Zedong | Rectification Movement | Liu Shaoqi
News

The Central Office of the Communist Party of China issued a heavy document and a political storm may be coming | Chinese Communist Party | Xi Jinping | Mao Zedong | Rectification Movement | Liu Shaoqi

by admin
The Central Office of the Communist Party of China issued a heavy document and a political storm may be coming | Chinese Communist Party | Xi Jinping | Mao Zedong | Rectification Movement | Liu Shaoqi

[Voice of Hope, March 21, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Han Mei)

The Central Office of the Communist Party of China recently issued a document requiring the entire party to carry out investigations and research. The wording in the document is reminiscent of what Mao Zedong said in his speech at the Eighth National Congress of the Communist Party of China a year before he launched the rectification movement.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency on March 19, the document issued by the Central Office of the Communist Party of China is titled “A Work Plan for Prospering Investigation and Research in the Whole Party,” which states that investigation and research are the heirlooms of the Chinese Communist Party. The Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core attaches great importance to investigation and research work. Without investigation, there is no decision-making power; correct decision-making is inseparable from investigation and research, and the investigation and research in the whole party must adhere to the mass line, come from the masses, and go to the masses go. The full text mentions “investigation and research” 35 times and “the masses” 16 times.

Every time Mao Zedong launched a political campaign, he liked to use the guise of “investigation and research” and “taking the mass line”. When he seized power through the Yan’an rectification movement in 1941, he proposed to promote the style of investigation and research. In 1961, after detonating the Great Famine and falling into inner-party struggles, he brought up Daxing investigation and research again. In addition, at the Eighth National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 1956, Mao Zedong said that he would follow the mass line. In the second year, he launched a rectification movement to let the masses put forward criticisms and suggestions to the party. , The rectification movement within the party evolved into an anti-rightist movement that persecuted the intellectual class.

See also  The deputy no-vax Cunial enters and votes in Montecitorio

After more than 60 years, the wording of the Mao era has reappeared. Hubei netizen Sun Shuli told Radio Free Asia, “I feel like I want to consolidate the party, the second is loyalty, and the third is to engage in sports, just these six words.”

Mr. Song, a current affairs commentator, said, “Just like Mao Zedong led the snake out of the hole in 1957, let those with different voices speak through normal channels, so that they can know who is dissatisfied with the current policy or has misunderstood. Because recently various leaders, Including Wang Huning’s speech at the CPPCC meeting, they all emphasized the need for struggle.”

Zhao Renyi, a scholar on China issues, believes that the document of the Central Office of the Communist Party of China has two points in the final analysis. One is “the so-called follow the mass line, engage in policies close to the people, and do a little more superficial work. They are going to investigate and study. Who can do it now?” Tell the truth? Isn’t the real thing on the surface, and it still needs investigation and research, it’s not necessary at all”, and the other is “It should be like it was in 1957, that’s when we need to start a movement”.

The background of Mao Zedong’s rectification movement in 1957 was that there were changes in the international community. After Stalin’s death, the Communist International had a power gap. Although it ended in failure, the status of the Soviet Union was shaken. Mao Zedong wanted to compete with Moscow for leadership in the international arena, and at the same time worried that the social movements in Hungary and other countries would repeat themselves in China. At the same time, around the Eighth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Liu Shaoqi’s prestige rose, which aroused Mao Zedong’s vigilance. Later, at the Eighth National Congress, Liu Shaoqi even canceled Mao Zedong Thought in his political report. Therefore, in order to consolidate the CCP regime and his own power, Mao Zedong launched a rectification movement in 1957. Mao Zedong launched a rectification movement in the whole party. In September of the same year, China fell into a shortage of daily necessities, strikes, strikes, and demonstrations in many places.

See also  Indoamérica exhibited integrating architecture projects in Riobamba

The current situation of Xi Jinping and the CCP is very similar to that of Mao Zedong.

Related video: The big storm is imminent. The CCP issued a heavy document 60 years ago and the chaos will reappear[Red Dynasty Forbidden News]

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on...

Reconciliation and Peace Model seeks truth and justice...

Investigations into corruption in Venezuela reach the highest...

Foreign drug traffickers are sentenced to 12 years...

Gustavo Petro’s request to the new ICBF Director

Sleep report: People in Shandong go to bed...

The most important news of March 22nd

Deputies approve opinion to allow the DOM to...

The superior dangers due to lack of environmental...

EUR/USD – New historical high Page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy