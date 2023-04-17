The city’s optimization of the business environment construction promotion conference was held to promote the “big improvement” of the business environment with “small cuts” and continuously enhance the satisfaction of the people and market entities-Anshan Today-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

The City’s Promotion Conference on Optimizing the Construction of the Business Environment was Held to Promote the “Great Improvement” of the Business Environment with “Small Cuts” and Continuously Enhance the Satisfaction of the People and Market Entities

Source of information: Anshan DailyRelease time: 2023-04-17Views:Second-rate

Wang Zhongkun attended and gave a speech Wu Kaihua hosted Sun Huifang attended

On the 14th, the city’s optimization of the business environment construction promotion conference was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions, conscientiously implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and followed the deployment of the province’s optimization of the business environment construction conference. Optimizing the construction of the business environment will be re-deployed, re-mobilized, and re-deepened to provide a strong guarantee for the implementation of the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, accelerating industrial transformation, social transformation, and urban transformation, and building a new Chinese-style modern Anshan. Wang Zhongkun, secretary of the municipal party committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Kaihua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and acting mayor, presided over the meeting. Sun Huifang, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that optimizing the business environment is a good first step in the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and it is the key battle that must be won in the battle of Anshan, the “Battle of Liaoshen” in the new era. It is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions, fully implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, fully understand the extreme importance and practical urgency of optimizing the business environment for the revitalization and development of Anshan, and focus on creating marketization and the rule of law. To achieve the goal of creating a first-class business environment that is internationalized and internationalized, insist on writing “big articles” in “small cuts”, promote “big improvements”, accelerate the creation of an “upgraded version” of the business environment, and continuously enhance the access of the people and market entities sense, satisfaction.

The meeting emphasized that there is no best business environment, only better, and we must promote the continuous optimization and in-depth development of the business environment with firmness and perseverance that are always on the road. It is necessary to clearly understand that there are still problems in our city’s ideological understanding in optimizing the business environment, slow action, unrealistic measures, low standards, and lack of ambition and courage to benchmark advanced and catch up with benchmarks; “The reform is not in place, the approval is not efficient enough, the service is more formal than the actual effect, and the awareness of active service is not strong; there are still some problems that some investment promotion commitments are difficult to fulfill, and the phenomenon of not being honest still occurs from time to time; there is still a legal environment that needs to be improved. The problem is that there are still weak links in strict law enforcement and fair justice; there are also problems that need to be continuously improved in work style, and the phenomena of not taking responsibility and not acting are still reflected in individual cadres. We must highlight problem orientation, pay attention to precise policy implementation, insist on starting from “small incisions”, and take “first-inquiry responsibility system”, “doing things without asking for help”, one thing at a time, and the community (village) nearby to facilitate high-frequency matters, etc. Specific standards and landmark achievements that can be quantified, evaluated, and supervised, do small things practically, do practical things well, and promote quality improvement through the accumulation of quantity, and strive to promote the construction of the city’s optimized business environment to a new level higher level.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to pay close attention to the problems of damaging the business environment that are strongly reflected by enterprises, concentrated by the masses, and generally concerned by the society, and adopt practical and effective methods to continuously promote the iterative upgrade of the city’s business environment. We must make every effort to create an efficient and convenient government environment, standardize the operation and management of administrative power, promote the quality and efficiency of the 12345 platform, accelerate the construction of star-rated convenience service stations, optimize the service docking and linkage mechanism, and actively create a culture of “doing things without asking for help” so that “doing things without asking for help” Looking for relationships, using power without seeking benefits” has truly become the norm in Anshan. We must make every effort to create a credit environment that keeps promises and keep promises, strengthen the construction of the government credit system, resolutely rectify the problems of arrears and promises and policies, continue to work hard to resolve the stock of dishonesty, curb the increase in dishonesty, and effectively solve problems left over from history. We must make every effort to create a fair and just legal environment, resolutely rectify the chaos in the bidding field, irregular case investigation and handling, and “difficult enforcement” problems, and accelerate the standardization of administrative law enforcement. We must make every effort to create an investment environment that reduces costs and increases efficiency, and strives to reduce the cost of business hours and production factors, standardize and clean up enterprise-related charges, implement preferential tax policies, and continuously optimize policy supply. We must make every effort to create a pro-clear and promising development environment, actively build a friendly, clean and promising political and business relationship, openly make friends with entrepreneurs, focus on breaking down institutional barriers, and make greater efforts for the development and growth of various enterprises Build a “ladder” and build a “runway”; to strengthen the system construction, the documents issued and the measures introduced must be implemented item by item, and solidly promote the closed-loop management of the rigid implementation of the system; The city’s cadres have liberated their minds, changed their style of work, and improved their capabilities to promote the continuous optimization of the business environment.

The meeting called for the strengthening of organization and leadership, adhere to the whole city’s game of chess, the whole city’s top and bottom are united, and work hard to ensure that the tasks of optimizing the business environment are implemented and effective. To consolidate work responsibilities, the leading groups for business environment construction at all levels must fulfill their responsibilities of taking the lead and overall planning and coordination, improve the linkage working mechanism, and strengthen the research on institutional and common issues. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must earnestly assume the main responsibility, take the lead from above, strengthen dispatch, implement list management, and strive to create a better and better business environment. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inquiry, pay close attention to the problems that damage the business environment that are strongly reflected by enterprises, concentrated by the masses, and generally concerned by the society, further strengthen supervision, discipline and accountability, resolutely declare war on people and things that damage the business environment, and use high-pressure Regulatory supervision forms a powerful deterrent. It is necessary to improve the evaluation system, establish and improve a scientific evaluation index system and evaluation operation methods, conduct comprehensive and dynamic monitoring and evaluation of the business environment in various regions on a regular basis, and strengthen the use of evaluation results. It is necessary to create a strong atmosphere, give full play to the role of various news media as the main channel, and make every effort to create a strong atmosphere of “everyone is a business environment, everything is a business environment, and everywhere is a business environment”.

At the meeting, the relevant leaders interpreted the relevant documents, reported the relevant situation, issued the letter of appointment for the special supervisor of the business environment, some counties, districts and units made exchange speeches, and issued the “Implementation Plan for Deeply Promoting and Optimizing the Construction of the Business Environment in Anshan City” ” and other documents.

Wang Tongyang, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Members of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, Municipal Government, and the CPPCC Leadership Team, the Procurator-General of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, the Municipal Government, and the Secretary-General of the CPPCC attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each county (city) district and the development zone directly under the city set up branch venues.