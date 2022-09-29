Home News The community house for health services is inaugurated in Vistrorio
The community house for health services is inaugurated in Vistrorio

The spaces are made available by the Municipality. 400 thousand euros have been spent for the renovation

GIACOMO GROSSO

September 28, 2022

VISTRORY

The premises made available by the municipal administration to ASL / To4 will be inaugurated on Thursday 6 October in Vistrorio, which will use them as a spoke community house in the mountain area. Already in past years the structure housed spaces where health activities were carried out. For the renovation, the municipality spent just under 400 thousand euros, half of which in self-financing, while the remainder was covered by a State contribution. The spaces created are intended to accommodate general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, family and community nurses and community midwives, as well as social services and third sector associations present in the area. The structure, in close collaboration with the University of Turin, will then host, for their internship, the students of the degree course in Nursing and other specialty students involved in the LaVal project.

The initiative was discussed in recent days in Vistrorio during a meeting that saw the participation of the mayors of Valchiusella who met with the general management of the ASL / To4 intervened together with Ornella Vota, director of the Ivrea district, the manager of the health professions, Clara Occhiena and the coordinator of the degree course in Nursing of the University of Turin for the Ivrea office, Diego Targhetta Dur. «The meeting was in line with what was requested in the previous months by the local administrations by the same company management regarding the possibility of making available spaces for territorial activities in order to integrate the offer of community houses financed through the Pnrr. In the same way, the management of the ASL / To4 intends to proceed with other groups of municipalities in its territory in order to strengthen the dialogue between institutions to protect the health of the community, as has already happened in other business districts “he underlined at the end of the works the ASL / To4 delegation who then remarked that the community house will constitute a “place of health” where the citizens of Valchiusella can turn to find an answer to their health problems and be taken care of in their care path and social. Finally, the collaboration between the actors of the territory was noted, placed at the service of the citizen with a view to sharing spaces and resources. –

