[The Epoch Times, January 07, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) The CCP’s CCTV broadcast a so-called anti-corruption film, and two “big tigers” appeared on camera to confess. Among them, Fu Zhenghua, the “political and legal tiger” who was sentenced to death with a reprieve, appeared on the scene. Netizens ridiculed Fu Zhenghua’s “performance” on camera.

According to comprehensive land media reports, the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and CCTV will jointly produce a TV anti-corruption film, which will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. on January 7.

Fu Zhenghua, the “big tiger” of the Chinese Communist Party’s political and legal system who was the first to appear on camera to confess, has a dark, thin face and a dull expression. He is a different person from before his fall. He claimed that he violated the law and committed a crime, which seriously damaged the political ecology of the political and legal system, and the lesson was extremely painful.

Some netizens reposted the video to ridicule: “Fu Zhenghua’s confession performance on camera, why can’t people help laughing out loud?” Some netizens also thought: “Every official will arrange a performance after he is dismissed, but who believes his words? ? Same old thing!”

The 68-year-old Fu Zhenghua is known as a “ruthless character” and a “cruel official”. He has worked in the public security system for 48 years. Deputy Minister of Public Security and Minister of Justice.

In May 2020, Fu Zhenghua transferred to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and was sacked in October of the same year. In 2022, Fu Zhenghua was accused of corrupting 117 million yuan. In September of the same year, he was sentenced to death for bribery and bending the law for personal gain, with a two-year reprieve and life imprisonment without commutation or parole.

Fu Zhenghua is accused of being the sixth member of the “Sun Lijun Political Group”. The Sun Lijun political gang case is regarded as the most serious political case since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The officials involved are all senior officials in the political and legal system above the deputy ministerial level.

In January 2022, the anti-corruption feature film of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China exposed Sun Lijun’s political gang, including Fu Zhenghua, former Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Jiangsu Province Wang Like, former Chongqing Public Security Bureau Director Deng Huilin, and former Shanghai Public Security Bureau Director Gong Daoan and others.

Current affairs commentator Wang Youqun has written many times that the backstage bosses of Sun Lijun’s political gang are former Politburo member and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee Meng Jianzhu, former Politburo Standing Committee member and State Vice President Zeng Qinghong, and others.

According to a Minghui report, Fu Zhenghua has been actively leading and promoting the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in the political, legal and public security systems over the years, and has committed numerous crimes. He has been reported by Falun Gong practitioners to 29 countries through Minghui. Falun Gong International Organization” investigation.

“Shandong Tiger” Zhang Xinqi once persecuted Falun Gong

In addition to Fu Zhenghua, Zhang Xinqi, who appeared in the “Shandong Tiger” on January 7, also confessed: “No matter what kind of punishment is given to me, it will be difficult to make up for the crimes I committed.”

The 66-year-old Zhang Xinqi was the mayor of Qingdao for five years. He was called the “mayor of planting trees” because of the incident of indiscriminate planting of trees that caused a storm of public opinion. In February 2017, he was transferred to the deputy director of the Shandong Provincial People’s Congress. He will step down from office on February 23, 2021.

On July 14, 2022, the first instance of Zhang Xin’s case opened. The indictment alleges that from 2001 to 2019, Zhang Xinqi took advantage of his position as the head and deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor in Weifang and Qingdao, Shandong, to seek benefits for others in matters such as business operations, project development, and job adjustments. .

From 2006 to 2021, Zhang Xinqi illegally received property from relevant units and individuals, totaling more than 155 million yuan.

According to a Minghui report, Zhang Xinqi slandered Falun Gong, personally planned and arranged to persecute Falun Gong practitioners during his stay in Weifang and Qingdao. The International Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong issued 10 circulars to investigate Zhang Xinqi’s responsibilities.

According to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com, more than 20,000 CCP officials at various levels have been punished for participating in the persecution of Falun Gong.

Political commentator Mizhen wrote an article saying that there is an old saying in China: Good and evil will be rewarded in the end, and those who do evil will be punished by heaven. This is the law of heaven. Zhou Yongkang, Li Dongsheng, Zhou Benshun, Zhang Yue, Fu Zhenghua, Sun Lijun and other tens of thousands of criminals who participated in the persecution have been arrested.

Mizhen said that now that the persecution chief, Jiang Zemin, is dead, the CCP is still persecuting Falun Gong practitioners, and Falun Gong practitioners are still enduring the horrific persecution! Miuzhen advises those members of the CCP at all levels who continue to persecute Falun Gong to judge the situation, stop the persecution, repent and start a new life. Don’t continue to do evil, be a villain who breaks the law and commits crimes!

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen