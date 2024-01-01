Thousands of Serbs on the streets of Belgrade to denounce election fraud

© REUTERS

Thousands of Serbs took to the streets of central Belgrade on Saturday to protest what they saw as fraud in the December 17 parliamentary elections, which were won by the nationalist right.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM

It was the 13th consecutive demonstration, and by far the largest, since the results of the parliamentary and local elections were announced.

According to official results, President Vucic’s nationalist SNS party won Serbia’s parliamentary elections with 46 percent of the votes. The liberal opposition, united in the ‘Serbia against violence’ alliance, ends up with 23.5 percent of the votes, but claims that fraud has been committed and calls for the elections to be annulled.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe pointed out a series of irregularities during the ballot box. For example, votes were allegedly bought and illegal votes were also cast.

Since then, hundreds of people have been demonstrating every day in front of the Serbian electoral commission.

