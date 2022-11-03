China Daily, November 3rd. On November 3rd, the 2022 Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture (Shanghai) Industrial Park Investment Promotion Conference was held in Shanghai. Relying on the platform of the 2022 Hunan-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Week, the theme of this investment promotion conference is to undertake industrial transfer investment promotion in industrial parks. It aims to comprehensively deepen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with Shanghai-based Yangtze River Delta region and seek win-win results Partner to promote the construction of the “five good” parks. On the first day, Xiangxi Prefecture has signed 22 investment and cooperation projects with a total investment of 14.71 billion yuan and contracted investment of 14.46 billion yuan.

Long Xiaohua, deputy secretary of the Xiangxi Prefecture Party Committee and governor, said in his speech that Xiangxi Prefecture has the advantages of policy integration and multiple overlapping, providing investors with the most favorable policy support; it has the advantages of connecting the north and the south and undertaking the east and west, providing investors with convenient transportation. conditions; it has the advantages of characteristic industrial foundation and unlimited potential, and provides a good development platform for investors; it has the advantages of being suitable for living, working, traveling and raising, providing investors with the best living environment. “Investing in Xiangxi is investing in the future, and embracing Xiangxi is embracing the future.” Long Xiaohua extended a sincere invitation to entrepreneurs and friends from all walks of life.

After preliminary docking and negotiation, during this “Shanghai Negotiation Week”, Xiangxi Prefecture has signed 22 investment and cooperation projects with a total investment of 14.71 billion yuan and contracted investment of 14.46 billion yuan. This batch of projects involves new energy industry, green mining, cultural tourism industry, new material industry, electronic information industry, commerce and logistics industry, modern agriculture, liquor industry, etc.

The person in charge of the Xiangxi Prefecture Bureau of Commerce introduced that in recent years, Xiangxi Prefecture has continued to increase its efforts to attract investment and strive to create a good business environment, achieving a total of 64.518 billion yuan of in-place funds outside the province and a total of 33 “three categories of top 500” enterprises. Projects and actual utilization of foreign capital totaled US$14.1003 million, and the industrial structure for absorbing foreign investment was gradually optimized. Especially in the first three quarters of this year, the added value of manufacturing industries above designated size in the industrial park increased by 10%, and the output value of 10 advantageous industrial chains such as the wine industry and electronic information increased by 10%, becoming the absolute main force for high-quality development.

It is reported that as a major investment promotion and economic activity by the Hunan Provincial Government to implement the strategy of docking the Yangtze River Delta, this year’s “Shanghai Trade Week” will “interact at the same frequency” with the 5th China International Import and Export Expo in early November, aiming to make full use of import and export. Expo merchant resources, and realize the transformation of “exhibitors” into “investors”. In addition to participating in a series of activities such as the conference of multinational companies held by the provincial government, the promotion conference of Hunan’s reform and opening up highland, and the “Taste of Hunan” boutique Hunan cuisine tasting conference, it also independently organized this industrial park investment promotion conference. , and held a press conference before the meeting. (Photo/Zhu Youfang)

