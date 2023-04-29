The Groom of Parliament..When Corruption Runs Wide – OujdaCity

Ramadan Mesbah Al-Idrisi

Explode until it explodes:

As for it has become aggravated, this is indisputable; starting with the royal speeches that are seen – in the subject and its sisters – commanding and warning, encrypted and explicit; and all the way to the honest media that does not follow his words in exposing corruption, whether it is an elephant or a mouse.

As for the people, the object of it – but, in turn, it is sometimes the subject – corruption roams among its lanes and in its streets: chickens, rams, cows and giraffes; and sometimes real Jurassic dinosaurs.

In this, he is like a football audience; he watches the corruption teams, denounces and screams; but every time he leaves the stadium sad and defeated, because the makers of his show are never defeated, no matter how different their colors are.

And there is nothing more severe than the spread of corruption that you do not spread it;

In the sense that he was reassured of his troubles, so he was fed up, and he was satisfied.

And he wreaked havoc on his females, so that it would not be just a rampant corruption that could be eradicated;

It is as if I am talking about a remote island where only the customs of pirates pass; the situation is that the Moroccan state is in the protection of a strong monarchy, constitution, and legal arsenal.

In the background of the painting is a long history, championships and glories.

As for the system of values, religious and positivist, national and global, it is the size of the Atlas Mountains in height and strength.

As for the institutions, they have grown old and are rooted in the conscience of the citizens, until there is no space left for others; what is left to disintegrate and disappear: tribalism, tariqa and the like.

Where is the problem?

“If poverty were a man, I would have killed him,” said its owner – Adel – while brandishing his sword, so why should we not do it, even if it is at its minimum level, when corruption has become men, and they are extravagant?

Of course, in this country of ours, whose corrupt corners we abhor, where they flourish, there are integrity and virtuous people – religious and civil – in all institutions. To hold the spoilers in custody, to restrain them and let them loose?

And just as the Integrity Front has a right – on the state – for everyone to be like them, and this is a condition of good and complete citizenship, the corrupt, in turn, have the right to be protected by the state from themselves, and the total destruction that is raging in it, which intensifies as the position rises within the state institutions.

If we do not understand what is meant by the saying: “Justice is the foundation of kingship” in this way, then we have only stopped at its door without penetrating into its spirit.

True justice – which is the basis of the state – even the right of the corrupt:

First: In education so that only the citizen’s goodness is attracted.

Secondly: in the gradual discipline, by gradual corruption.

Whoever said: I am corrupt because the state did not deter me – beginning, path and end – then he is not lying.

If the state were harsh on the egg thief, it would never fall on the bull thief.

The Groom of Parliament: recalling the presumption of innocence until it falls

In the case of the head of the Justice and Legislation Committee – the bridegroom of Parliament – all the threads of the story of corruption in our country:

* His election was renewed by the residents of the den, many times.

* The successive indicators of taking out billions to their necks, unjustified wealth and opulence.

“The dinars refused but to let out their necks,” said Al-Farouk Omar – once again – as he saw the dwellings of his rulers overflowing with debt.

* The reports of the Supreme Council of “Debit Accounts” follow up; they are based on legal expertise and accurate accounting.

* Take over the ministry, which is what weight and accountability; and it is not supposed to present His Majesty with regulations that do not scrutinize and sift through sifting;

* The election of the man – finally – from most of the parliamentarians, loyal and opposition, as head of the Justice and Legislation Committee; and the situation is that he is subject to the procedures of investigation by the judicial police teams.

This – the last – and God breaks the back, even if we accept the presumption of innocence; even in the jurisprudence of guardianship, the virtuous takes precedence over the virtuous.

Why did you cling to the presumption of innocence, when the situation is that among you are really innocent, there is nothing wrong with them?

And what do you think of the embarrassment that you caused to the judicial police teams, which are preoccupied with examining the man’s files, and are – considering – a fall below the status of the head of the Parliament’s Justice and Legislation Committee?

And had it not been for the higher authorities to remedy it, you would have gone as far as influencing and embarrassing the judiciary.

And it is a great spoiler that this happens from most of the representatives of the nation, and blessed are the honest ones among them.

All the threads of the story are found in this catastrophe, which revealed the extent of rampant corruption, which has become institutionalized.

Is there another “Sinofarm” to spread corruption?

Of course, the state is in the possession of ownership, because it is concerned with flexing the muscles of the state, “which does not disappear with the disappearance of men.” It was here with our grandfathers and their grandfathers, and it is here with us, and it will be with our children and grandchildren as long as the centuries pass. This is a final, complete and final choice.

And the Bedouin is at the door, as the grammarians used to say: The man was crowned as a bridegroom of justice, even from the representatives of the nation.

Accordingly, all the institutions related to his path and aware of him are affected by some dung from his stable, so they manage.

And if we add this catastrophe to others, ignoble and great, then the verbs of exaggeration and exaggeration … become very modest.

In conclusion, it has become boring to demand the beating of the hands of the corrupt, and for this I propose a new approach:

As long as the state is aware of all calamities, repercussions and ghosts, why does it not advance in a balanced direction:

First: It bases its mercy on the corrupt on its failure to empower them with their right to education, discipline and deterrence in order to elevate them to good citizenship.

Second: It motivates them by all means to voluntarily present themselves to justice so that it can say its word in their right.

And the state has a broad view of this, provided that the looted funds are recovered, and that corruption and its suspicions are completely refrained from.

Third: Upholding the values ​​of integrity through media campaigns and targeted decisions that can be downloaded.

This may seem surreal, especially as some of the corrupt escape from the judiciary and prisons escape from fish in the sea, despite the issuance of rulings against them.

How do you wait for someone who is in honey to turn to onions?

Possible if we prepared for each pampered what pertains to it.

And in the homeland, honorable people are drawn to their hands; they are the salt that does not spoil.