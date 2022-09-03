Executive summary:The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which is being held in Beijing, held a total of 52 forum meetings and promotion activities on September 2, and released 42 new products, new technologies and new achievements. Each exhibition area is full of highlights, and the two key words of wisdom and green are throughout.







The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which is being held in Beijing, held a total of 52 forum meetings and promotion activities on September 2, and released 42 new products, new technologies and new achievements. Each exhibition area is full of highlights, and the two key words of wisdom and green are throughout.

Artificial intelligence, VR equipment, 5G applications… At this year’s service trade fair, a large number of high-tech equipment appeared together. This is a smart driving learning system. Friends who need to take a driver’s license can do simple training in subject two here.

Headquarters CCTV reporter Zhang Yijin:After wearing the VR glasses, there is a 1:1 real restoration road in front of you. Once my vehicle is bumped or bumped, the 4D seat will give a strong feedback, which should be said to be exactly the same as the real driving experience. Extreme weather, including high-speed driving, can be simulated here.

Green is also the key word of this CIFTIS. This year’s new environmental service special exhibition area encourages enterprises to carry out technological innovation and help achieve the strategic goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. The pipe gallery in front of us, made of bamboo as raw material and using bamboo winding technology, has the characteristics of compression resistance and strong corrosion resistance, and almost zero emission and zero pollution in the production process.

Headquarters reporter Wang Shengdong:In fact, the special technology of bamboo entanglement is also widely used in the construction of wooden or bamboo houses. It can be said that on the one hand, it greatly reduces carbon emissions in the air. Bamboo forest resources.

At this year’s service trade fair, the concept of green development runs through all thematic exhibition areas. This first carbon data monitor can monitor and upload carbon emission data in real time during the construction process.

CCTV reporter Liu Xuan:Hang it on the construction machinery vehicle on the construction site, and by analyzing the vibration of the vehicle, it can accurately identify and record the specific carbon emission values ​​of different types of construction vehicles.

Green is not only reflected in the exhibits and services, but also runs through the process of holding the exhibition.

CCTV reporter Liu Xuan:For example, these bricks under my feet are not ordinary bricks. Their main raw materials are some solid waste materials such as steel slag and water slag produced in the steel production process.