With this injury, the Saudi team could see their goal violated in the next games, since David Ospina had gone 8 games without conceding goals.

David Ospina, goalkeeper for the Colombian National Team, had to leave the pitch this Saturday in an ambulance. While playing a match with his club, Al Nassr, he went out looking for a ball and all his weight fell on his right arm. The goalkeeper, apparently, will miss Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut.

“In today’s game, our goalkeeper David Ospina was injured. Medical examinations showed a fracture in one of the elbow bones. He will be out of action for about 6 weeks, ”Ospina’s team in Saudi Arabia reported in a statement.

Al Nassr played the 13th date of the Saudi league this Saturday against Al Shabab. During the 90 minutes, Ospina’s team was superior, but the goal was closed. In one of the rival’s few options, the Colombian goalkeeper flew to reject a ball and when he fell, all his weight fell on his right shoulder. They substituted him at minute 90+10.

The 34-year-old from Antioquia had to be attended by relief personnel who immobilized his arm and then evacuated him in an ambulance to the hospital.

Finally, Al Nassr and Al Shabab drew goalless in a match corresponding to matchday 13. Ospina and CR7’s team –which has not yet debuted– is first in the Saudi league with 30 points.

In this way, the Al Nassr fence could be breached in the coming days. The Colombian player has played 13 games with the Asian team and in 8 of them he has scored in 0.

Ospina arrived at Al Nassr in November of last year as a free agent from Naples of Italy, a team he had been with since 2019.