The investigation committee of Audiolex was stopped from taking action against Saqib Nisar’s son

The Islamabad High Court has stopped the special committee set up for audiolic investigation from taking action against the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.
Web Desk: Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s son’s application against the investigation committee of Audiolex was heard in the Islamabad High Court.
The Islamabad High Court stopped the committee from taking action against Saqib Nisar’s son. Justice Babar Sattar removed the objections of the registrar’s office on the application. The court suspended the notice issued by the special committee to Najam Saqib. who does Also submit paravise comments on the statement under which authority the special committee took notice.
Advocate Latif Khosa on behalf of the petitioner told the court inquiry that the rules for the special committee will be the same as for the general committee. The court said that you will have to make the concerned ministry a party. We only challenged that the Speaker and the Assembly do not have the authority to look into private matters. We have not challenged the matter which is pending in the Supreme Court. The audio leak is an alleged conversation between two private individuals that Parliament is not allowed to see.
Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s son had challenged the alleged Audiolex investigation committee in Islamabad High Court on behalf of Speaker National Assembly.

