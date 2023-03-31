Home News The link of the prize competition in the name of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates is viral, a threat to hackers, do not click on the link.
In the name of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates on WhatsApp
Contest Link Viral, Hacker’s New Net, Never Click Link

Dubai/Hyderabad: 31. March
(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, a message with a link is going viral on social media, especially in WhatsApp groups and privately. Most of the WhatsApp users turned a blind eye to this false and baseless message. Believing, they are busy forwarding and sharing this message in many groups throughout the day. Some users are very irresponsible and are sending this message privately to their friends and relatives.

With this viral message on WhatsApp, along with a picture of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it is written that “Urgent : Muhammad bin Rashid Ramadan Contest, participate now. Answer the questions and win daily prizes in the gift of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, everyone is a winner, hurry through this link. A link with this charming message. is also given.

Actually, this is a new trap of hackers, who every year on any Eid and festival time or New Year occasions with various attractive offers on social media especially WhatsApp.

Viral message with link on WhatsApp.

Now that the month of Ramadan has started, these fraudsters are busy using the UAE and the month of Ramadan to defraud social media users. A responsible person based in Dubai Sahar News.com told that no such prize scheme has been announced by the Government of Dubai or the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and such links are viral only in India. Media is busy trying to cheat consumers.

Now know what happens after clicking this link? :

As soon as they read the name of Ramadan and Dubai, it is obvious that Muslims immediately believe it. After clicking on the link provided by these hackers with this prize lure, they are asked two questions related to the Holy Quran. It appears on the mobile screen that you have 50,000 The US dollar has won.

After that those who click on this link get their name and their mobile phone. Then they are instructed to forward this link to 5 groups or 15 friends to claim their prize. It is a message that all the people who get the prize while participating in this competition, by informing their registered mobile number, later the prize money i.e. 50,000 Dollars will be sent.

Clicking this link asks for your mobile number and displays these messages.

On the other hand, this message is rapidly viral in every group of WhatsApp and privately. This message is being forwarded/posted periodically in many groups. This is a sign of irresponsibility. They are busy robbing the people.

Lakhs of complaints are being lodged with the Cyber ​​Crime Cell. Telangana/Hyderabad City Police and Cyber ​​Crime Cell periodically issues instructions to never click on any link containing any offer or any other suspicious link.

But sadly, without any verification, most of the people of the nation forward such links and messages without a minute’s thought, where they hand over all their bank account/UPI and mobile details to these hackers or lose money. There they make others suffer from the same problem.

Remember, in this age, nothing is going to be given for free except the love, affection and protection of the mother and father. The link is believed and we don’t even know from where in the country or abroad they are doing this fake business. 50,000 Encouraging them to further forward this fake message with the promise of winning dollar amount? So it is said that greed is bad call.!!

Make everyone aware of this link and forgery. If you have also clicked on this link, open your Google Chrome immediately and view all the history. History# Delete the Delete# And on your Google Pay GooglePay# And on the phone PhonePe# or other UPI UPI# Change the password. And at the same time tell your friends that WhatsApp or normal SMS SMS# Never click on the fake messages and links provided by it. It is best to delete them immediately.

Social media users should consider for themselves who and why each person clicked on this link 50,000 will give the amount of dollars. In this way, this amount will reach to how many lakhs of crores of rupees?

