KClimate protection is a task for humanity. The most recent IPCC report has just underlined the urgency of this task. There is no doubt about it in the democratic center either. We have to emit less CO₂. But the solution is all the more controversial: Let’s all go resolutely and boldly towards the Paris climate goals – or let’s discuss whether the same shoes, the same shoelaces, even the complete hiking equipment should not first be prescribed in every detail for everyone. The latter is a planned economy approach.