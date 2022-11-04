“How Giorgia Meloni has become the darling of Trump’s right wing”. Four days after the midterm vote in the United States and a few hours after the tycoon’s announcement of his “very likely” re-nomination in the 2024 elections, the “Washington Post” dedicates a long analysis to similarities and differences between the right of the new Italian premier and the one that refers to the former president. And she cites Republican MPs and anchormans close to the right, all of more or less Trumpian faith, who point to her as “a model”. Especially after seeing a video shared after her victory in the vote on September 25 by the American conservative strategist Greg Price, in which Meloni denounces “a global attack against family, gender and religion”. The clip went viral among Republicans siding with Trump. And the reviews have been rave. “So, well said,” said Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia lawmaker fanatic of conspiracy theories. “Spectacular,” echoed Senator Ted Cruz. “A model for the candidates of November 8,” said Steve Cortes, a former advisor to the Trump campaign. Becoming the first far-right head of government in postwar Western Europe, “Meloni has emerged as a celebrated point of reference for the Maga republicans (the Trump-inspired Make America great again movement, ed) who interpreted his ascent as an affirmation of one’s values ​​and goals, ”writes the Washington Post. According to that “in their narrative, which prevails on social media and right-wing media, Meloni is the voice of truth that speaks clearly of her beliefs, who has not compromised in the face of the woke left and has defeated the hysterical media that They call it a fascist, a racist and even worse ». This overseas while in the Italian borders still hold the “controversy” on how to call the leader of the brothers of Italy and now prime minister. The President or the President? In order not to be mistaken, we are advised by the words written in yesterday’s press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. He tells us: «President Gorgia Meloni met in Brussels the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Two women with “A” in front and another woman with “The” in front. Just be clear.