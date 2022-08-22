Theft of 9 thousand euros in a house in via Cormor, in Tavagnacco. The thieves stole gold jewelry, jewelry, clothing and even some collectibles.

It was the owner of the house, a 52-year-old woman, returning from vacation, who reported the incident to the carabinieri at the Feletto Umberto station.

The thieves, to enter the house, forced the garage door and once inside they searched all the rooms.

The theft, which took place between 13 and 19 August, was reported on the evening of Sunday 21 August. The police are at work, even with the help of video surveillance cameras in the area, to identify those responsible.