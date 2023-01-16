[The Epoch Times, January 15, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Li Siqi and Wang Jiayi interviewed and reported) The current peak of the epidemic in China has not yet ended nationwide, and infectious disease experts are already talking about the arrival of the second wave of peaks. Veteran CCP cadres and veteran experts who usually enjoyed medical treatment higher than ordinary people died in large numbers in the first wave, and some of them could only be placed on the ground in the hospital morgue to wait for cremation.

Since December 2022, the outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused long queues at crematoriums to wait for cremation to become the norm. Chinese epidemiologist Zeng Guang said in public on January 8 that from a national perspective, the peak of this wave of epidemics will continue for two to three months, and the peak of severe cases will last longer. Zeng Guang is a member of the high-level expert group of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China and served as the chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for 19 years.

Although the peak of the first wave of infections has not yet ended, Shanghai infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong publicly stated on January 10 that it is inferred that the peak date of the second wave of infections will be between May and June 2023. Zhang Wenhong is the director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases of the Communist Party of China and the director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University.

Although the CCP government has been concealing the real data of the death of the epidemic in China, the news of the death of celebrities cannot be stopped-professors and academicians of Peking University, Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, famous directors and actors in the field of literature and art, and a large number of divorced people. Retired CCP cadre. For example, the celebrities who are known to have died on January 13 include at least Mao Zhi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert on water-saving irrigation projects, Xuan Ke, a Chinese music ethnologist, and Chinese singer Xie Lisi.

Li Wenzheng, a Japanese political commentator, told The Epoch Times on January 13: “In this wave of epidemics, many elderly people have died, such as retired senior officials and artists in the entertainment industry. These people are already in their 80s and 90s. The CCP thinks these people are useless. Yes, it is the CCP’s consistent practice to kill donkeys.”

“The CCP’s three-year blockade has caused the declining economy to fall further. Pensions and medical insurance for the elderly are a major expenditure item. Through this wave of epidemics, and in this way to clean up a group of people, the CCP has economically To be able to breathe a sigh of relief.”

On December 21 last year, Mei Xinyu, a Chinese economist and researcher at the Ministry of Commerce of the Communist Party of China, posted on his microblog that Hu Angang’s father-in-law was an “old party member” who had received a medal from the Communist Party of China, and “will only be placed in the hospital morgue in the end.” Waiting for cremation on the ground” because “Babaoshan in Beijing has 200 to 300 corpses waiting to be cremated every day, and today we can’t line up.” Hu Angang is a professor at Tsinghua University’s School of Public Administration, director of the National Conditions Research Institute, and the Chinese Communist Party’s National Governance and Global Governance Research Institute chief expert.

The situation of ordinary Chinese is naturally more difficult. Zhang Pei (pseudonym), who lives in Shanghai, told the Epoch Times reporter on January 6 that a family in the neighborhood where his sister lived couldn’t make it to the line for cremation, and the corpse had been left at home for three days… A friend’s house died of the epidemic. The elderly can be cremated, and spend an extra 5,000 yuan to go to Qingpu to jump in the queue.

In addition to the difficulty of cremation, medical treatment is also difficult. On January 13, Wu Fangyan (pseudonym), a Shanghai resident, told the Epoch Times reporter: “The hospitals are still crowded with people, and they only give medicine for one time. Hours… just keep registering, queuing up, seeing a doctor, and getting medicine.”

“The government’s attitude towards us is to live if we die, and to die if we die. In the past, when we went to the hospital, the doctor dispensed medicines for three days, but now we only give medicines once. It is good to get the medicines, and sometimes we waited for hours. , I can’t even get the medicine.”

However, a few days ago (January 9), Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, claimed at a regular press conference that China‘s epidemic prevention “is fighting a prepared battle”; he also claimed that reminding the United States “should be timely, open and transparent” We will promptly share information and data on the outbreak in the United States with the World Health Organization and the international community.”

However, on January 11, the WHO website still showed that “China still needs to fill in the missing information.”

Editor in charge: Lian Shuhua