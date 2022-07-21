There was a moment, Wednesday 20 July, in which the gravity of the political crisis that at that moment was overwhelming the government led by Mario Draghi manifested itself in all its breadth. It happened around 4 pm, when the Ansa news agency released the news that the president of the republic Sergio Mattarella had started “telephone consultations hearing the leaders of the majority”. The gravity was not so much in the political crisis in progress, overt for some time and waiting only for a formal proclamation, as in an intervention which – with a government that at that moment still had the confidence of parliament – ended up dramatically highlighting the inability of parties to find an outlet for a crisis that they themselves initiated and nurtured. But, above all, the publicity received by the intervention of the head of state in those particular circumstances gave the feeling of a substantial commissioner of the parliament, as well as of the entire political system. It is not surprising that it has come this far. “The theater of the absurd”, was the headline of Avvenire, a newspaper of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, on July 15, following the political opening of the crisis. And really a better title would have been difficult to imagine, considering that at that moment the Prime Minister Mario Draghi had announced his resignation, despite having just received the trust of his majority, even without the participation of the 5-star Movement, which however he had explained that he wanted to remain in government. That was the latest fibrillation of an M5s which, like Matteo Salvini’s League, was, yes, in the majority but had already behaved for some time as if it were in the electoral campaign. Draghi’s resignation on that occasion was not accepted by Mattarella, who invited him to bring the crisis to parliament. See also A huge noise from a factory explosion in Dengfeng, Henan Province burst into the sky | Aluminum Silicon Titanium Factory | Dengdian Group Aluminum Alloy

This led to Wednesday 20, when a new surreal day was experienced in the Senate. For the second time in a few days, Draghi announced his resignation, after having obtained the confidence of parliament for the second time in a few days. This time, however, even Lega and Forza Italia have lost their support, even without voting no. And so Draghi again went to the Quirinale to resign again, despite having received the trust of the majority. This time the resignation was accepted by Mattarella. At that point, numbers aside, the legislature was politically exhausted. The political distance, already present for some time but now difficult to recover, had emerged unequivocally between the populist-inspired political forces present in the majority and the government that that majority supported. Mario Draghi had already taken note of this in recent days when, after the non-vote and the non-resignation of the 5-star Movement of 14 July, he explained to the ministers gathered in the evening at Palazzo Chigi that "today's votes in parliament are a very significant from a political point of view. The majority of national unity that has supported this government since its creation is gone. The pact of trust at the basis of government action has failed ". And this remained his position until the end. The chambers were then dissolved in the afternoon of 21 July, after Mario Draghi had also informed the Chamber of Deputies of his decision in the morning. The political elections will be held on September 25th. In announcing the dissolution of parliament, President Sergio Mattarella explained that the phase that the country is going through does not allow for pauses in interventions to counter the current emergencies, recalling the many formalities still awaiting in parliament. Finally, he significantly concluded: "For these reasons I hope that, despite the intense, and at times acute, dialectic of the electoral campaign, there will be a constructive contribution on the part of all, with regard to the aspects I have indicated, in the interest superior of Italy ". Former European central banker, a personality who has always enjoyed great international prestige, Mario Draghi was called to head the government by Mattarella a year and a half ago, in a very difficult moment in the history of the country, to keep the accounts in order and face the health emergency due to covid-19, the social emergency and the most recent one subsequently caused by the war in Ukraine. Instead, he found himself having to deal above all with a structurally deteriorated political framework for decades, and which was the real cause of his farewell.