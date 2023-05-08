Home » The Provincial Assembly presents its condolences and launches an SOS
The Provincial Assembly presents its condolences and launches an SOS

The Provincial Assembly of South Kivu sent a message of condolences to the entire population of Kalehe in general and to the families of the victims in particular.

In a correspondence signed this Friday, May 05, 2023 by the Rapporteur, Amani Kamanda Jacques, the Provincial Assembly urges the central and provincial government, all its expected partners, to assist all this population victim of the natural disaster.

While joining the families who have lost their loved ones, the parliamentarians of South Kivu plead for the assumption of responsibility for all costs related to funerals, costs of participation in state examinations, as well as those related to TENASOSP of this entity

»We hope that the provincial and national political authorities will bear all the funeral expenses, the expenses of participation in the state exams of the finalist students of the sixth years as well as those related to the TENASOSP of this entity. “, can we read in this correspondence.

It should be noted that this disaster reminds the population of Bushushu of their sons and daughters carried away by rainwater, 9 years ago now.

