Electronic Science – Najat Al-Nasiri The governor of the Marrakech-Safi region and the governor of the Marrakech prefecture decided to suspend the head of the Akfay community from exercising his duties and refer his file to the administrative court in order to dismiss him based on Article 64 of Organic Law 113.14 related to territorial collectivities, on suspicion of his involvement in a group of administrative imbalances.

This decision came a few days after the head of the territorial commune of Akfay, Omar Khafif, directed his resignation to the governor of the Marrakech-Safi region, to relieve him of his position as president after he had managed the commune’s affairs since its creation under the communal division of 1992.

He justified his decision, to what he considered “personal considerations, and his health condition, which no longer allows him to manage the local affairs of the Akfay community” of the prefecture of Marrakech.

According to our sources, the aforementioned president appeared at noon on Monday, the tenth of April, before the king’s attorney at the Court of First Instance, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to fraud and the conclusion and approval of customary contracts to transfer dynastic lands to Gentiles.

It is expected that the King’s Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Marrakech will hear the collective official who was subject to the application procedure in case of release, regarding the actions attributed to him, along with a group of complainants, before deciding on the decision to follow him up and refer his file to the investigating judge, given the size of the file and the acts committed.

According to our sources, inspection committees dissolved in the soil commune of Akfay and stood on several customary sales contracts that were ratified by the president of the commune and one of his deputies, and submitted a report regarding them, along with other violations related to random construction, to the interests of the authority’s jurisdiction, which in turn submitted them to the Ministry of the Interior, before directing an inquiry to the president. Who pre-empted the impeachment ruler by submitting his resignation from office.