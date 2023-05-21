The rain intensified in the south, and there were heavy rainstorms locally, and the temperature dropped significantly in many places in the north

CCTV News: According to China Weather Network, today (May 21), as the cold air moves further south and combines with the warm and humid air flow, the rainfall in many places in the south increases, and there are heavy rainstorms in Jiangxi and other places. The local area needs to pay attention to prevent landslides, Occurrence of secondary disasters such as mudslides. At the same time, many places in the north will face a significant drop in temperature, and the local temperature drop can exceed 18°C. If the season changes the next day, the public should pay attention to keeping warm.

The rain intensified in many places in the south, and there were heavy rainstorms in Jiangxi and other places accompanied by strong convective weather

During the day yesterday, there was large-scale rainfall in the south, and the rain was strong in many places in the south of the Yangtze River. Among them, the northwest and southeast of Hubei, southern Chongqing, northeastern Guizhou, central and northeastern Hunan, Jiangxi, western Fujian, northern Guangdong and the southeastern coast, and Guangxi Heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains occurred in parts of the east, northern and central Taiwan Island. At the same time, affected by the cold air, many places in the north encountered dust weather, including the southern Xinjiang Basin, northern Qinghai, central Gansu, central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, southwestern Heilongjiang, central and western Jilin, and central and western Liaoning. Blowing sand or dusty weather occurred in some areas, local sandstorms in the southern Xinjiang Basin, and the dusty weather gradually weakened and ended at night.

Today, the cold air will move further south and will combine with the warm and humid air flow. The rainfall in many places in the south will increase. Among them, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places will reach the peak of this round of rainfall. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of eastern Chongqing, central and southern Hubei, northern and eastern and southwestern Hunan, southern Anhui, central and northern Jiangxi, western Zhejiang, western Fujian, northeastern Guangxi, and southeastern Guizhou. There were local heavy rainstorms (100-120 mm) in northeastern Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, and western Fujian.

Tomorrow, the range of rainfall in the south will be significantly reduced, with most of South China, western Jianghan, northeastern Chongqing, western and southern Sichuan, northern and eastern Yunnan, most of Guizhou, Taiwan Island, northeastern and western Inner Mongolia, Yili Valley in Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang There were light to moderate rains in parts of mountainous areas, northern Qinghai, Hexi, Gansu, and southeastern Tibet.

It should be noted that many places in the south will be hit by heavy rainfall today. Among them, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will have stronger rainfall, and there may be heavy rainstorms in Jiangxi and other places. The rainfall in some areas will also be accompanied by strong convective weather. The public needs to pay attention to the warning and forecast information. To prevent secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall, if encountering waterlogged roads, drive slowly and pay attention to traffic safety.

Seasons change every other day! The temperature in many places in the north has dropped significantly, and the local drop has exceeded 18°C

Affected by the cold air, many places in the north will experience a significant drop in temperature today. Among them, eastern Gansu, Shaanxi, Henan, and southern Shanxi, etc., the highest temperature drop can reach 10°C to 16°C, and local areas exceed 18°C. In provincial capital cities, like Xi’an, the highest temperature yesterday was still above 30°C, and today it will drop to 15°C, or the temperature will be “halved”.

In the south, rainfall will also dampen the “enthusiasm for temperature”, especially in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. The highest temperature will generally be in the early 20s tomorrow, and the feeling of dampness and coolness will be obvious. Like Nanjing and Hangzhou, the maximum temperature tomorrow will only be 20°C and 21°C respectively, which will feel cool to the body, so keep warm when going out.

