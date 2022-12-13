Home News The South-to-North Water Diversion Project will transfer 58.6 billion cubic meters of water to the north in 8 years_Hangzhou Net
People’s Daily Online – People’s Daily Overseas Edition, Beijing, December 12 (Reporter Pan Xutao) December 12 is the 8th anniversary of the full opening of the first phase of the East and Middle Routes of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project. Over the past eight years, the project has transferred 58.6 billion cubic meters of water to the north, directly benefiting more than 150 million people, and helping 42 large and medium-sized cities along the route to optimize their economic development pattern.

This is what the reporter learned from the Ministry of Water Resources. On December 12, 2014, the first phase of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project’s east and middle routes achieved full access to water. So far, the project has been running safely and smoothly. In August this year, all 155 design units of the project passed the completion acceptance of the Ministry of Water Resources, laying a solid foundation for the formal completion acceptance of the next project.

Statistics show that since the South-to-North Water Diversion Project was fully opened, the annual water transfer volume has risen from more than 2 billion cubic meters to nearly 10 billion cubic meters. Among them, the south water diverted by the central line has changed from the planned auxiliary water source to the main water source in the water receiving area. More than 70% of the water supply in Beijing urban area is south water, and the water supply in the main urban area of ​​Tianjin is almost all south water; the water supply scope of the east line north extension project has Expanded to Hebei and Tianjin, improving the water supply guarantee capacity of the water receiving areas.

