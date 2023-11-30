Home » The splicing process of the Government Secretariat in Cali has completed
The splicing process of the Government Secretariat in Cali has completed

Last Tuesday, the Cali Government Secretariat held its last joint meeting with the delegates of the elected mayor Alejandro Eder.

This meeting marked the closing of a process that began on November 15, during which the work developed by the offices attached to the Secretariat (Transparency Advisory Office, Office of Relations and Cooperation, Office of the Private Secretariat and Office of Communications), internal support teams, DIAN donations, the Good Government Management Process, investment projects, articulating strategies and recommendations for the next administration.

The Government Secretariat, in its coordinating role of the District Cabinet, has also coordinated the process of joining all the organizations of the Mayor’s Office of Cali, counting to date with a total of 198 meetings, thus playing a key role in the transition of government.

“In the Secretariat we have held 10 meetings, yesterday was the last and we have delivered detailed reports on budget execution and compliance with the functions of Decree 0516. We close by delivering all the conclusions and recommendations so that the next Secretary of Government can start properly his mandate,” said Nhora Mondragón, Secretary of Government.

Felipe Salcedo, political scientist of the mayor-elect’s junction committee, highlighted the quality of the process: “it has been a very respectful, very valuable, very constructive job, where listening has been the main value. Now the additional work of document review awaits us to define the processes that will continue, and lay the foundations for good management.”

This joining process successfully culminates, evidencing the commitment and collaboration between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

This space has allowed for an orderly transition, highlighting the importance of continuity and deep understanding of government processes.

The Government Secretariat of Cali reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of the city and its willingness to work hand in hand with the new administration for the benefit of the community.

It should be noted that on November 29, the ‘citizen junction’ began, where Caleños will be able to give their opinion and be heard by the incoming and outgoing governments.

