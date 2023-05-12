The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the inspection of Xiong’an New Area in Hebei and the meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee. Huang Kunming presided over the meeting_South Net

On the morning of May 12, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important speeches and important instructions delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of the Xiongan New Area in Hebei and the meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee, and study the implementation of opinions in our province. At the same time, the meeting set up a meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, listened to the report on the progress of the theme education in our province, and studied and deployed the next step. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the important speeches and instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Xiong’an New District in Hebei have important guiding significance for Guangdong. We must study and understand them carefully and implement them well. It is necessary to strengthen learning and reference, focus on learning the good experience and good practices of Xiongan New Area in terms of planning and construction, reform and innovation, methods and strategies, solidly promote the implementation of major national strategies for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and accelerate the construction of a world-class bay area and a world-class urban agglomeration. It is necessary to take the initiative to strengthen communication with Xiongan New Area, promote the exploration of industry-university-research cooperation between the two places, carry out joint research on key core technologies, jointly develop domestic and foreign markets, support two-way investment and two-way layout of enterprises in the two places, and jointly serve and integrate into the new development pattern. Efforts should be made to improve the management level of urban planning and construction, strengthen the system concept, establish the awareness of “full-cycle management”, put in “embroidery” efforts, strengthen the construction of urban underground and above-ground infrastructure, create a three-dimensional comprehensive transportation network, and steadily promote urban old communities. Renovation and transformation of urban villages can effectively resolve various “urban diseases”; focus on the needs of the masses, connect well with living and working, actively promote the equalization of basic public services, and focus on solving the vital interests of the masses. It is necessary to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, actively explore effective ways to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas, and promote the common prosperity of all people.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee on economic work, solidly promote high-quality development, and promote Chinese-style modernization for Guangdong. China is at the forefront to provide a solid material and technological foundation. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought, focus on improving the ability to lead economic work, earnestly perform the duties of the Provincial Committee of Finance and Economics and its office, and strengthen the overall coordination of economic work in the province. Promote and supervise the implementation as a whole, and solidly promote key tasks such as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, the construction of a strong manufacturing province, and the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and ten thousand villages”. It is necessary to strengthen the analysis and judgment of the economic situation, keep an eye on key areas, key industries, and key enterprises, identify problems, grasp trends, and put forward targeted policy recommendations to provide decision-making reference for scientific and precise scheduling of economic operations. It is necessary to focus on major issues in the economic field to organize investigations and research, plan forward and promote high-quality development, study and optimize industrial development ideas and measures, improve policies to promote industrial development, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that is more internationally competitive; 1. The important judgment of the Party Central Committee on the new situation of my country’s population development, plan the population issue with a systematic concept, strive to maintain an appropriate fertility level, focus on improving the quality of the population, and promote the high-quality development of the population; strengthen the field of strategic competition, new fields and new tracks Research, identify breakthroughs and focus points, firmly grasp the development initiative, and shape development advantages.

The meeting fully affirmed that the whole province conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee on thematic education. Under the guidance of the Central Steering Group, various tasks were promoted with high standards and high quality, and the theme education in our province achieved a good start. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches on theme education and the spirit of inspecting Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions, further enhance the sense of responsibility and mission, and educate and guide party members and cadres to build their souls with learning, increase their wisdom with learning, and learn to be positive. Wind, to promote learning to work hard to seek practical results, with more powerful measures to continue to deepen the theme education. It is necessary to refine and substantiate various tasks such as theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, etc., strengthen true learning and understanding, true investigation and in-depth research, true inspection and real reform, true supervision and real guidance, and ensure the quality of thematic education. It is necessary to insist on two-handed promotion, further radiate high-spirited fighting spirit, strengthen the feelings of serving the people, and strengthen the rigorous style of work through thematic education, so as to effectively transform the enthusiasm inspired by thematic education into a strong driving force for doing a good job. It is necessary to compact and compact the work responsibilities, and pay close attention to the various tasks of thematic education. The Provincial Party Committee Theme Education Leading Group and its office must strengthen overall planning and coordination. All member units must cooperate closely based on their responsibilities. The Provincial Party Committee Tour Steering Group must conscientiously perform their duties and fulfill their duties. On the shoulders and in the hands, the main responsible comrades of the party committee (party group) must perform the duties of the first responsible person, and work together to promote thematic education to achieve tangible results.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Lin Luo Xiaohua correspondent Yue Zong