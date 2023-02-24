On February 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. At the same time, the meeting also set up the meeting of the provincial leading group (headquarters) for the prevention and control of new crown infection and the meeting of the leading group meeting of the Provincial Party Committee for Implementing the Rural Revitalization Strategy, conveying the spirit of learning from the relevant meetings and documents of the central government, and reviewing the province’s “On Doing a Good Job in Comprehensively Promoting Rural Revitalization in 2023″ Implementation Opinions on Key Tasks”, “Guangdong Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Main Attack Plan”, “Opinions on Promoting the Construction of a Strong Manufacturing Province with High Quality” and other document drafts. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee fully affirmed the major and decisive victory of my country’s epidemic prevention and control, scientifically analyzed the current global and domestic epidemic situation, and made a solid and detailed analysis of the epidemic prevention and control in the new stage. The work sets out clear requirements. We must earnestly study and understand, do a good job in implementing it, do a solid job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to keep an eye on the key links and unswervingly implement the “Class B and B management” measures, strengthen epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning capacity building, strengthen medical treatment, scientifically plan the next stage of vaccination work, and promote the continuous increase in the vaccination rate of the elderly. It is necessary to build a strong health service system, do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical and stratified medical and health system, coordinate the promotion of scientific research in the field of health and health, continue to strengthen the production and supply of medical materials, and effectively protect the health and safety of the people. It is necessary to carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, tell the story of China‘s anti-epidemic and Guangdong’s anti-epidemic story, and inspire the entrepreneurial enthusiasm of the whole society. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, maintain the effective operation of the joint prevention and control mechanism at all levels, and provide a strong guarantee for the new stage of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, think about and grasp all tasks first, and ensure that the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee are fully implemented in Guangdong. It is necessary to deepen the understanding of the reform of party and state institutions from a political and overall perspective, adhere to the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances” throughout the entire process of institutional reforms, and always obey the overall situation and prohibit orders. It is necessary to conscientiously organize our province’s National People’s Congress and CPPCC members to participate in the work of the National Two Sessions, do a good job in learning and training, and guide the representatives to effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the general secretary and the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, so as to prepare for the completion of the tasks of the conference. It is necessary to do a good job in reform, development and stability this year, focus on promoting high-quality development, complete various goals and tasks, and ensure the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The opening year has a good start, a good start, and strives to achieve good results . It is necessary to firmly establish the concept of safe development, comprehensively strengthen the investigation and rectification of various safety hazards, and effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property and the overall social stability.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, deeply understand that strengthening basic research is an urgent requirement for achieving high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, strengthen overall coordination, increase policy support, and strive to promote our Provincial basic research has achieved high-quality development. It is necessary to strengthen the forward-looking layout of basic research, take the construction of an international science and technology innovation center and a comprehensive national science center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a guide, build a high-level Pengcheng laboratory and a Guangzhou laboratory, and strive for more national key laboratories to be deployed in Guangdong. Build a first-class major scientific and technological infrastructure cluster, implement the ten-year “Excellent Guangdong” plan for basic and applied basic research, and create an important source of original innovation. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the basic research system and mechanism, form a long-term and stable investment mechanism, explore a differentiated classification management mechanism, and establish an evaluation mechanism that conforms to the laws of basic research. It is necessary to increase the introduction and training of high-level talents, seize the major opportunities to build a high-level talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and continuously expand the team of leading scientific and technological talents and first-class innovation teams. It is necessary to vigorously carry forward the spirit of scientists in the new era, and establish an era trend of loving and advocating science in the whole society.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, conscientiously implement the spirit of the No. , and earnestly hold on to the basics of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. It is necessary to complete the various goals and tasks of rural revitalization this year with high quality, clarify the division of responsibilities, strengthen overall planning and coordination, and promote new breakthroughs in the construction of a strong agricultural province. It is necessary to highlight the main direction of attack and strengthen agricultural scientific and technological innovation, continue to promote scientific research such as breeding of fine varieties, advanced planting and breeding technologies, key agricultural machinery and equipment, intensive processing and food manufacturing, accelerate the transformation and industrialization of innovative achievements, and strongly support agricultural modernization. It is necessary to further tighten and compact the responsibility for rural revitalization, insist on the five-level secretary to grasp together, strengthen supervision and assessment, and promote all levels to effectively shoulder the responsibility and implement the rural revitalization task.

The meeting emphasized that adhering to the real economy as the foundation and the manufacturing industry as the mainstay is crucial to supporting the high-quality development of our province and promoting Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country in the new journey and create new brilliance. The party committees and governments at all levels in the province must earnestly improve their political positions, promote the construction of a strong manufacturing province with high quality, insist on the top leaders to personally grasp it, promote all forces and resources to focus on the manufacturing industry, and unswervingly treat this solid family as a big To become stronger and accelerate the shaping of Guangdong’s strategic advantages in the new development pattern. It is necessary to implement the “big industry” pillar and beam action to build a modern industrial system with international competitiveness. It is necessary to implement the “big platform” upgrade and empowerment action to create a number of industrial development platforms with global leadership. It is necessary to implement the “big project” expansion and incremental action, and create the first choice for attracting major projects and investments across the country. It is necessary to implement the action of “big enterprises” to cultivate excellence and increase efficiency, and strive to cultivate world-class enterprise groups. It is necessary to implement the “big environment” ecological optimization action and build a world-class manufacturing environment highland.

The meeting also studied other matters.