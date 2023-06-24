Home » The statue of Rudi Garcia arrives in the Neapolitan crib – breaking latest news
The statue of Rudi Garcia arrives in the Neapolitan crib – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 24 – The world of the Neapolitan crib reserves its welcome to the new Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia. He does it with a nativity scene figurine dedicated to the new blue coach and made by the craftsman Genny Di Virgilio.

Di Virgilio, who over the years has created figurines of well-known faces from the world of politics, sport and entertainment, portrayed Garcia holding a lucky red horn. From today he will enrich the large group of VIPs on the stalls of San Gregorio Armeno, the street of Neapolitan nativity scenes known throughout the world. (HANDLE).

