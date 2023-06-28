The student group drives the growth of summer vacation orders, tourism stocks go up strongly_China.org.cn

On June 27, 2023, A-share tourism and catering stocks rose strongly.

As of the close of the noon that day, except for China CDFG (601888.SH), Jin Jiang Hotel (600754.SH) and Beijing Tourism Hotel (600258.SH), which were weak after rising and fell slightly, other tourism stocks rose across the board. Among them, Qujiang Cultural Tourism (600706.SH), Xi’an Tourism (000610.SZ), Changbaishan (603099.SH), *ST Caesars (000796.SZ) had a strong daily limit; Tibet Tourism (600749.SH), Xi’an Food (000721. SZ) rose more than 6%; Zhangjiajie (000430.SZ) rose more than 5%.

Industry insiders pointed out that the data for the midday holidays are in line with expectations, and the next summer peak season is worth looking forward to.

The number of people traveling during the Dragon Boat Festival exceeded 100 million, and the number of air ticket and hotel ticket orders exceeded the same period before the epidemic

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, there will be 106 million domestic trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 32.3%, which will recover to 112.8% of the same period in 2019 on a comparable basis; domestic tourism revenue will be 37.31 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44.5% , recovered to 94.9% of the same period in 2019 on a comparable basis.

According to data released by a number of online travel platforms, this year’s Dragon Boat Festival may be the “hottest” Dragon Boat Festival holiday in the past five years. The report released by Tongcheng Travel shows that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2023, the business volume of air tickets, hotels, scenic spot tickets and vacations of Tongcheng Travel will exceed the same period in 2019.

From the perspective of overall tourism consumption, data from Meituan and Dianping show that in the two days before the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the consumption of daily life services nationwide increased by 60% year-on-year, and the average daily consumption of tourists across cities increased by 190% year-on-year. Among them, the consumption scale of accommodation and tourist attractions has a relatively high growth rate, with a year-on-year growth rate of nearly 200%.

Haidilao’s data shows that during the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival in 2023, Haidilao in mainland China will receive more than 4.5 million customers, an increase of more than 40% compared with last year’s Dragon Boat Festival. Driven by holiday trips, the passenger flow growth in popular tourist cities is particularly obvious. Some Haidilao stores in Hangzhou, Xiamen, Changsha and other places have turned over more than 9 times a day.

According to the report of Huatai Securities, cultural performance tours and summer tours have performed well, and the recovery trend of short-distance tourism is improving. Huatai Securities believes that the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is short but the number of tourists is relatively good. The demand for long-term travel in summer is expected to be released intensively, and sub-sectors such as scenic spots, hotels, restaurants, and tax exemptions will all benefit.

The report of Huatai Securities pointed out that the demand for leisure and vacation has gradually become the rigid demand of consumers, and the Dragon Boat Festival travel chain will usher in a small climax, which will boost the sentiment of the sector. In the short term, we recommend natural scenic spots where the summer tourist flow is expected to exceed expectations and where operating leverage is fully released. In the long term, we are optimistic about hotels, restaurants, and tax-free leaders with long-term business models, streamlined and efficient organizations, flexible and diverse models, and effective cost control.

The student group drives the increase in summer orders, and the popularity of parent-child travel and study tours is high

In fact, as early as mid-to-late June, bookings for summer vacations have already begun to increase.

According to the data from Qunar, as the first batch of college entrance examination students finished their first trip, primary and middle school students also entered the rhythm of summer vacation, and summer travel products ushered in rapid growth. As of June 23, the number of air ticket bookings for summer travel on the platform has increased significantly, an increase of 2.2 times from the previous week.

Judging from the popular destinations of summer air tickets, long-distance travel is the first choice of many users. Big data from Qunar shows that Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Kunming, Urumqi, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Shenzhen, Chongqing, and Haikou are popular destinations for summer long-distance travel.

Parent-child travel is the main force of summer travel this year. Judging from the proportion of people booking summer vacation tickets on the Qunar platform, people aged 34-43 and those under the age of 18 accounted for the most. These two groups drove the increase in bookings for parent-child travel products. Parent-child travel product orders accounted for nearly 40%, an increase of 1.6 times compared with 2019.

At the same time, many people have begun to book hotels and homestays for the summer vacation.

The data shows that in terms of summer hotel bookings, hotel bookings are relatively hot in coastal cities such as Qingdao, Weihai, Xiamen, and Haikou. On the Tujia platform, the search volume of keywords such as “parenting and learning” increased by 3 times compared with May. It is worth mentioning that the search volume of “working travel” increased by 7 times compared with the previous month as the group of college students in the summer vacation was looking for affordable travel.

As the “main force” of summer tourism, in addition to parent-child tours, summer research and study tours are also popular.

According to big data, the sales of research and study tour products have increased by 4 times from June to now. The outdoor heat is very hot in summer, and it coincides with the holidays of elementary and middle school students. The indoor venues that can “play and learn” have become the unanimous “spot for walking children” of parents. As of June 23, the number of ticket reservations for summer indoor museums has increased by 324% compared with the same period last month, and the number of ticket reservations for national aquariums has increased by 412% compared with the same period last month. (Tang Yingying)

