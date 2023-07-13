The UN will monitor the total peace policy in Colombia

The Security Council of the The UN will meet to vote on an ad hoc resolution that gives the Verification Mission of the peace process in Colombia a supplementary mandate to verify the ceasefire in the different open peace processes in the country.

In the quarterly session dedicated to evaluating the peace process in Colombia, the British ambassador, Barbara Woodward, explained on Wednesday that the Council takes into account Colombia’s request, formulated last April and later supported by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and will address the issue with a specific resolution that his country will present “in the coming days.”

The Government requested that the mission be in charge of verifying “the ceasefires agreed upon within the framework of the total peace policy,” the letter delivered to the Council on April 10 specifically stated.

There is no doubt that the Council will approve this extension of the mission’s functions, since today it was supported with different nuances by all the members of the Council, so the necessary nine votes are assured and it does not seem that there will be opposition of any kind. permanent member.

Curiously, the only country that today expressed some reluctance in this regard was the United States: its representative, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, said that the Colombian request “must be taken into consideration very carefully” and that for this, progress must be seen in the ongoing negotiations and verified. that the armed groups “cease all criminal activity”.