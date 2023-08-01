The Unique Youth of High School Graduates Choosing Military Academies

Title: Pursuing Dreams: High School Graduates Choose Military Academy for a Unique Youth Experience

Subtitle: Beijing and Sichuan graduates defy stereotypes and embrace their sense of responsibility

Youth is full of vigor, live up to youth, a little willful and impulsive, and more courageous to pursue dreams. This summer, many high school graduates chose to apply for military academy. As the admission notices are delivered one after another, let us experience the unique youth of these teenagers together.

Zhang Zizhuo, a graduate of Beijing No.12 Middle School, couldn’t contain his excitement when he received his admission notice. His father, Zhang Chenzhuang, proudly handed over the letter to him. Alongside Zhang Zizhuo, over 30 other high school graduates were admitted to the prestigious National University of Defense Technology in Beijing. However, what is more fascinating is that of the 35 undergraduate military students enrolled this year, only four are girls. Zhang Zizhuo and Zhang Ziyue, also from Beijing No.12 Middle School, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the only places available for their respective majors through rigorous selection processes.

“Girls may be stereotypically considered weak, but we are here to break that stereotype,” Zhang Zizhuo confidently stated, reflecting the determination and empowerment these young women possess.

Inspired by China‘s technological advancements, such as the Tianhe supercomputing and Beidou navigation, Zhang Zizhuo and Zhang Ziyue were inspired to pursue scientific research. Their conversations, since the day they received their admission letters, have revolved around their respective professional courses. They are not only motivated by personal aspirations but also by a strong sense of responsibility imparted to them through the teachings and principles of the National University of Defense Technology.

As active soldiers, Zhang Zizhuo and Zhang Ziyue’s father has always been a mysterious figure in their lives. Their father’s work had a sense of mission that became evident as they grew older. The two sisters hold a deep respect for their father and the military, and this respect merged with their goals and aspirations. They became known as the “Three Good Students” in their city and achieved accolades in various school events and competitions. Their shared dream of attending the National University of Defense Technology has finally come true this summer.

Upon learning of their daughters’ success, Zhang Chenzhuang expressed his joy and thanked their mother for her support throughout their upbringing. He not only congratulated them but also encouraged them to embark on this path with unwavering determination and a sense of duty.

In Mianyang, Sichuan Province, Li Ruifeng, a graduate of Mianyang Middle School, also chose to follow his family’s legacy and pursue a military career. Encouraged by his father and uncle, Li Ruifeng holds the soldiers’ profession in high regard. Together with his classmate Liu Mingjiao, they made a joint wish to attend the National University of Defense Technology, a renowned institution for national defense scientific research. Their dedication and hard work paid off when they received outstanding scores on the college entrance examination, securing their admission to the university.

With dreams as their driving force, Li Ruifeng, Liu Mingjiao, and many other high school graduates from across the country will join military academies to embark on a new journey in life. These teenagers understand that being a soldier is not just a profession but an honor and a responsibility. They are ready to work hard, embrace challenges, and contribute to the nation’s development and security.

As this year’s graduates prepare to enter the military academies, they understand that this is just the beginning of a long and fulfilling journey. Their determination, resilience, and unwavering dedication will be the driving force behind their success, elevating China‘s new era recruits and showcasing the strength and commitment of the country’s youth.

(Report by CCTV reporter Li Xin, Shengjie Zhang Chengmian, Liuzhou station)

