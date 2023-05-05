The Venesio Foundation rewards 110 talents with scholarships – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, 04 MAY – Banca del Piemonte turns 110 and awards 110 young graduates with scholarships worth 1,000 euros, to help them enter the world of work or continue their studies. The ‘certificates’ were delivered by the president Camillo Venesio at the Bank’s headquarters in via Cernaia in Turin.

It is the first project of the Venesio Foundation, a philanthropic organization set up in May this year on the initiative of the Venesio family “to give continuity to the bank’s ethical, social and solidarity values” and to continue the numerous support works which the Banca and the Venesio family have achieved in Piedmont and Lombardy with concrete results and a positive impact on the area and its communities.

“Today is the first important moment for us, a way to say thank you to the local area for the trust it has given us in over a century of the bank’s life” said Wilma Borello, president of the Foundation. (HANDLE).