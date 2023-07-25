The vote in conduct will average in middle school, with the 6th postponed to September in Cittadinanza

The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, recently announced some important news regarding voting behavior in middle schools. According to his directives, the vote in conduct will be considered in the school average, but it is above all the six in conduct that will lead to the postponement to September, together with the obligation to deepen the values ​​of citizenship. In this reform, the minister stressed the importance of educating students not only on school subjects but also on citizenship and social responsibility.

Voting by Conduct: New Implications

According to the new provisions of Minister Valditara, voting by conduct will have a direct impact on the final average of school subjects for middle school students. This decision aims to encourage students to develop responsible and respectful conduct inside and outside the classroom. The conduct grade will be a key measure for assessing student attitudes and behavior.

Postponed until September: The Importance of Citizenship

One of the focal points of the new policy is the introduction of the September deferment for those receiving a six in conduct. This measure not only emphasizes the importance of appropriate behavior but also serves as an educational opportunity. Deferred students will have the obligation to devote themselves to a special course of study, focused on the values ​​of citizenship. This initiative aims to make students understand the importance of being aware, ethical and respectful citizens within society.

Suspensions and Socially Useful Work: A Pedagogical Approach

Minister Valditara also addressed the issue of suspensions, highlighting the importance of using these measures in a constructive and pedagogical way. According to the minister, a suspended boy has the opportunity to reflect on his own actions and to deepen his understanding of misconduct. Suspensions should not be understood as a penalty for its own sake, but as an opportunity for self-reflection and personal growth.

Socially Useful Jobs: An Opportunity to Learn Important Values

For episodes of suspension that require more severe intervention, the minister has proposed an innovative and constructive approach: carrying out socially useful work. Students suspended for longer periods will have the opportunity to dedicate their time to social solidarity initiatives, such as volunteering in hospitals, cafeterias for the elderly and charitable organizations such as Caritas. This approach aims to teach students the importance of solidarity and belonging to a community, as well as making them understand the meaning of helping others and contributing to the common good.

