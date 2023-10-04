The Yangtze River Delta Railway Expects to Carry 3.5 Million Passengers During National Day Golden Week Holiday

The Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to carry 3.5 million passengers on October 4th during the ongoing Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Golden Week holiday. China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. announced that the railway is operating at a high level to accommodate the large passenger flow. In order to meet the increased demand, the railway department has increased transport capacity with additional trains and reconnections.

Since September 28th, the daily passenger volume of the Yangtze River Delta Railway has exceeded 3 million for six consecutive days, accounting for more than 20% of the national railway passenger volume.

The increased passenger flow is attributed to family visits, tourism, and student travels within the Yangtze River Delta region. Short-distance travels within the 2-hour high-speed rail mileage, centered on cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Hefei, have seen a significant increase in passenger flow. The Yangtze River Delta Railway carried 3.556 million passengers on October 3rd alone, marking an increase of over 30% compared to the same period in 2019.

To cater to the holiday travel demand, the railway has planned to open 49 additional passenger trains on October 4th for popular long-distance directions, including Nanchang, Xiamen, Changsha, Wuhan, Hankou, Zhengzhou, and Xi’an. Additionally, to meet the high short-distance passenger flow, the railway is focusing on strengthening transportation between key cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Hefei. A total of 225 short-distance passenger trains have been added to improve travel between cities in the region.

The Shanghai-Nanjing High-speed Railway, which opened on September 28th, has contributed to the increased convenience of travel for passengers along its route. The travel time between Taicang and Nanjing has been reduced to only 1 hour and 35 minutes, making train travel the preferred choice for people in various districts and cities.

The National Golden Week transportation period coincides with the Hangzhou Asian Games. To ensure smooth transportation for the participants, special passages and waiting areas have been set up at railway stations in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, and other places. Additionally, Shanghai stations have introduced special services to improve security inspection efficiency for passengers entering the station under heavy passenger flow.

Overall, the Yangtze River Delta Railway is operating efficiently to accommodate the growing passenger flow during the holiday season. The railway department is taking various measures to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

