These are the qualifiers for the finals of the BetPlay League 2023-I

An exciting definition in the BetPlay League. This Wednesday, the qualifiers for the Colombian soccer finals met, who were looking for a place to fight for the title of the Colombian professional league.

We follow live and direct the movement of the Colombian soccer positions, as the matches of the date 20 of the BetPlay Leaguein order to know in which position each team was, these are the classifieds:

Golden Eagles

millionaires

National Athletic

cali america

Boyaca Chico

Oil Alliance

Independent Medellin

sports grass