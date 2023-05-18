These are the qualifiers for the finals of the BetPlay League 2023-I

15
Golden Eagles
An exciting definition in the BetPlay League. This Wednesday, the qualifiers for the Colombian soccer finals met, who were looking for a place to fight for the title of the Colombian professional league.
We follow live and direct the movement of the Colombian soccer positions, as the matches of the date 20 of the BetPlay Leaguein order to know in which position each team was, these are the classifieds:
Golden Eagles
millionaires
National Athletic
cali america
Boyaca Chico
Oil Alliance
Independent Medellin
sports grass
See also Trieste, prosecutor consultants: "Liliana Resinovich committed suicide". The mystery of the date of death remains