Deportivo Pereira will culminate this week his preseason tour of the city of Bogotá, where he played soccer practices against Fortaleza and Tigres, both squads from the country’s second division. The technical director of the current champion, Alejandro Restrepo, has been attending national television media, where he highlights the positive evolution of the group with the passing of training, taking into account the number of new players that have been joining the institution and the coupling process with the base that achieved the historic title last semester.

One of the reinforcements for this year is the 32-year-old midfielder from Cartagena, Yesus Cabrera, who from the day he arrived in the capital of Risaralda, is aware of what he must contribute to being a player with a good name in Colombian football. “A fairly big challenge, the excitement of the fans to see their team for the first time in the Copa Libertadores and you have to accept it as such, the team comes with a good rhythm of being champion and I hope to contribute that grain of sand that will help the club to move on.”

About the tactical scheme

Taking into account the game philosophy of the Antioquia coach Alejandro Restrepo and his scheme on the field, Yesus manifests this. “We are in the process of physical conditioning. We had also worked on it at the beginning of the semester in Junior; The teacher captured his idea quite well and I hope to fit in well ”.

Play on the current champion

“People speak highly of the city, of the fans and I think obviously also the fact that the team has been champion and that it has international competition and one as a player who has already been in those tournaments can contribute something”, Cabrera pointed out. .

Happy your arrival at the Pearl

Another of the experienced athletes who joined the squad is the central defender Geisson Perea. “Very happy with God, with life, with football for giving me this privilege of being here at the Grande Matecaña, the feelings have been very positive and we hope to start in a very good way.”

Why did you decide on Pereira?

“It motivated the teacher’s call, the truth is that one as a player sometimes needs that support, that support from the coaching staff and that was what most seduced me, knowing that I already know the teacher Alejandro Restrepo and I know the extraordinary person he is, before technician so that was really what motivated me to get to this project”.

With Copa Libertadores on board

There is no doubt that the great illusion of the Matecaña fans will be to see for the first time in its almost 79 years of history (it meets on February 12 of this year) their beloved team in the most important club tournament on the continent. In this regard, Geisson Perea, a former Santa Fe player, expresses this. “It is a very important challenge that we are going to assume, let us hope God goes hand in hand with us and we can achieve that goal of being able to go as far as He allows us to.”