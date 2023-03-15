This delivery will improve primary health care for the returned and relocated communities and, indirectly, for the entire population that lives and visits the village of Sapzurro located in the municipality of Acandí, Chocó.

The health supplies delivered to the village of Sapzurro in Acandí, Chocó, by the Unit for Victims and the territorial entity, are part of the Return and Relocation Plan of the Community Council of Acandí, Cocomanorte.

The endowment in which more than 70 million pesos were invested is made up of: trolley-stretcher, immobilizers, splints, double stethoscopes for adults and pediatrics, type B first-aid kit, immobilizers, gauze, glucometers, among others, essential elements for care of the inhabitants of this corregimiento.

With these articles, the provision of health services will benefit about 570 people who make up the community and, in addition to this, attention will be supported to tourists who transit through the Gulf of Urabá and other inhabitants of the area. On the other hand, they make up for the lack and deterioration of basic elements required for care at the health post in ethnic communities that are far from the urban area and which are accessed by air or sea, the latter option being the most used for transfers.

This action obeys the projects presented within the Special Community Support Schemes for the returned and relocated population and seeks to improve socioeconomic conditions, and under the principles of security, dignity and voluntariness established in the return route and relocation of the Unit for Victims.

The municipality of Acandí registers more than 10,400 victims, of which 9,600 are subject to care and have the legal requirements to access care and reparation measures. Of these, about 9,400 are victims of forced displacement, a resilient population that receives state presence in their territory.

Adamaris Vergara Sánchez, the assistant in charge of the health post, was one of those in charge of receiving the donation: “We are grateful, with this detail that is so important to us, I hope they continue to help our community in Sapzurro,” he said.