They fill their backpack with alcohol in a Conegliano supermarket and beat two employees to escape

They fill their backpack with alcohol in a Conegliano supermarket and beat two employees to escape

Two young people were arrested on Friday who stole liquor in Viale Italia. They will have to answer for improper robbery

CONEGLIANO. They fill their backpack with alcohol and beat employees who try to stop them. Two young Moldovans were arrested by the Conegliano carabinieri on Friday.

The military intervened outside a supermarket of Viale Italia, where the two boys had stolen, hiding them in their backpack, different liquor bottles. Once they left the shop, they dumped them in their car. In the meantime, however, inside the supermarket they had noticed the blow, and two employees went out to stop them.

The two boys, however, rebelled, they have them jostled and beaten to escape. The carabinieri arrived in time to stop and arrest the two, who will now have to answer for the crime of improper robbery.

