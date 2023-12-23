They launch a road safety campaign for this time of year’s end

With the aim of raising awareness of the importance of respecting traffic laws and maintaining road responsibility during this time of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) launched a road safety campaign for this festive season.

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, pointed out that this campaign seeks to raise awareness of the importance of respecting traffic regulations to avoid accidents and road accidents during these festivities.

«It is important to call on the Salvadoran population, that all the actions we take have a consequence. In the case of driving, any bad decision can end in a road accident,” said Rodríguez.

«That is why we launched an awareness campaign, life is the most important thing and it is what we seek to take care of. We call for Salvadorans to respect the law. “We take this opportunity to remember that you should not drive under the influence of alcohol and respect traffic signs,” he added.

Likewise, the official confirmed that the MOP Te Asiste road assistance service will remain active during these festivities. “We will have preventive actions for this end-of-year plan, but we also have MOP Assists You 24/7 enabled until January 1,” he said.

Regarding the road assistance provided by MOP Te Asiste, Rodríguez explained that “there are 1,280 services provided from December 6 to date and 70,293 kilometers have been traveled throughout the national territory.”

“That is why we launched an awareness campaign, life is the most important thing and it is what we seek to take care of. We call for Salvadorans to respect the law”, Minister @RomeoHerrera1. pic.twitter.com/xhzvCH7vbL — Ministry of Public Works (@ObrasPublicasSV) December 22, 2023

«Mechanical defects have been the main reasons for the use of the crane service, in fact it has been 79%; 18% due to road accidents and 2% due to a flat tire and 1% because they ran out of fuel,” he added.

For her part, Paola Bardi, director of the Fund for Attention to Victims of Traffic Accidents (FONAT), pointed out that this institution will also contribute to preventive and social awareness actions.

«We are about to begin a new vacation period, where our main objective is to safeguard the lives of each of the Salvadorans. Throughout the year we have been developing different strategies where we try to highlight and raise awareness about road safety,” he said.

Finally, Nelson Reyes, Vice Minister of Transportation, stressed that during this festive season vehicle controls will continue to remove dangerous drivers from circulation who put the lives of citizens at risk.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

