This Sunday will be the “Montecristi 5K” race

The organizations of the athletic competition Montecristi 5K has everything ready for the race that will take place this Sunday, September 24 in Manabí, Ecuador.

The Montecristi 5K athletic event is organized with a charitable purpose, as the organization seeks to raise funds to help people with limited economic resources.

The organization is in charge of the Club Deportivo El Almirante, the Faith Foundation (Feides), Almirante H. Nelson Educational Unit, Cantonal League, Chamber of Commerce and the Municipality of Montecristi.

Tomás Burgos, organizer, said that it is the first race of this type in Montecristi.

The objectives are to help the Feides Foundation so that at Christmas it can deliver Christmas baskets to vulnerable sectors and promote sports, said Burgos.

The race will begin on Manta Street, behind the UPC in Montecristi. There will be financial prizes and medals. The goal will be located in the Almirante H. Nelson unit, near the Tuti de Colorado.

Categories for the Montecristi 5K race

The categories are Junior (from 15 to 20 years old), Senior (from 21 to 30 years old), Master (from 31 to 45) and Super Master (from 46 and over), for men and women.

Registrations are being received at the El Almirante Club, located next to the Almirante H. Nelson Educational Unit, in the Colorado area, in Montecristi.

Those interested can also register online, filling out a form and depositing the registration fee, which is $15.

Andrés Mero, organizer, highlighted that the contingency plan has already been approved.

Cristhian Palma, municipal director of Culture, Heritage and Sports Development, said that with the new administration they are reactivating sports.

In addition, it has been coordinated with the Police for security and road closure.

